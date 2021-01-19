Ana de Armas Revealed a Fresh Bob Haircut Amid Split From Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas is doing something different after her reported split from Ben Affleck, whom she dated for 10 months. De Armas chopped off her chest-length locks into a youthful bob, complemented by a simple fringe, and she looks fresh and ready to take on the New Year.

De Armas appeared on a livestream hosted by Limara Meneses on a YouTube show called "Ser mamá es De Madre." This week, de Armas's close friend Claudia Muma was presented with a loving video compilation of kind words from friends, including de Armas, who actually brought tears to Muma's eyes with her segment.

The Knives Out actress was almost unrecognizable when her video first began playing on the livestream. Her bob-and-bangs 'do is the biggest change de Armas has made to her hair since going blonde back in 2018.

Image zoom Credit: Limara Meneses, YouTube

Of course, we can't say that the new chop is directly correlated with her split from Affleck, which was confirmed by E! News yesterday, January 18th, but a drastic hair change often signals the end of one life phase and the start of something new.

Fans speculated the relationship came to an end before the holidays and was cemented when de Armas went back to Cuba for the holidays and Affleck stayed in Los Angeles. According to a source who confirmed the news to E!, the split was a mutual decision.