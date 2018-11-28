Comedian, writer, and actress Amy Schumer is nothing if not candid. She frequently posts about her strong political beliefs, calls out injustice when she sees it, and has always been vocal about the fact that she’s not interested in curating an “Insta perfect” image. And she just took that realness to next-level heights in her latest Instagram post. Schumer shared a video of herself vomiting into a bag while riding in a car in order to make a point about pregnancy and healthcare. Warning: The video is not for the faint of heart, but it’s a must-see (or at the very least, a must-read-with-the-sound-turned-down if you’re squeamish).

As some fans may already know, Schumer has been diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum—a condition that causes severe nausea during pregnancy and can put expectant mothers in the hospital (Kate Middleton famously suffered from the same condition throughout all three of her pregnancies). However, not only did Schumer make it to her stand-up show in Tarrytown, NY—despite clearly being very ill—but she used the experience to emphasize how angry she is at conservative politicians who aim to limit access to women’s rights and health coverage.

See the video below (and again, it’s graphic):

"I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom," Schumer says. "I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have. But I guess what I’m really saying is F-ck Hyde-Smith and anyone who voted for her."

“Hyde-Smith” refers to recently-elected Mississippi senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is a vocal Trump supporter in favor or repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Schumer’s comments section is currently flooded with words of support from her fans—from people who support her message to those who just hope she feels better soon. “Oh mama. I’m so sorry you’re having to endure this during your pregnancy,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “Been there- it’s the WORST. Hang in there- it’s all worth it in the end!!”

Schumer also revealed that the above footage is from an upcoming documentary about her shot by Marcus Russell Price, which will center on the months leading up to the release of her next stand up special.