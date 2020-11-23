The AMAs Red Carpet Was Decked Out in Silver and Sparkle
Silver, silver, and even more silver showed up to the American Music Awards (AMAs) red carpet last night, and we're not the least bit mad about it. From J.Lo's two-piece custom set, to Christian Serratos' sheer diamond-encrusted gown, to Taraji P. Henson's bedazzled turban, there was a lot of sparkle to take in, and all of it was just so good.
Again, like most award shows that have taken place this year, celebrity attendance was minimal, and the audience was nonexistent. But those who did decide to show up in-person turned out lewks better than you could ever imagine.
Grab your sunglasses because the glitter is intense.
Taraji P. Henson
Henson, the host of last night's event, rocked up to the AMAs red carpet wearing a bedazzled Giorgio Armani mini-dress that featured jewel-encrusted trim and fringe. She paired the dress with a matching glittery turban and silver heels.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their official debut as a couple at last night's event, during which Fox presented and MGK performed. Fox sported an evergreen-colored asymmetrical dress, and MGK wore a uniquely tailor Balmain silk suit.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performed and took home the award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song. She did so in a neon green mini dress with beaded straps and matching neckline.
Jennifer Lopez
Before taking the stage with Maluma at the AMAs, J.Lo showed up to the red carpet in a custom Balmain two-piece. The shoulder-padded draped couture piece is head-to-toe silver sparkle, and Jenny from the Block may just be bringing back hip-huggers with that side-slit skirt.
Dua Lipa
Dua came dressed to impress in a ocean-inspired minidress with shell-like bra cups, rainbow starfish and coral pink ruffle trim.
Taraji P. Henson (Part 2)
Because Henson was playing host last night, she made several outfit changes throughout the evening. But her most memorable one has to be this whacky black-and-white graphic dress that's a perfect mash up of '70s psychedelic print and '90s fit. It's bold, it's beautiful, and it makes our eyes go googly (in a good way).
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha hopped on the liquid silver train in a plunging Julien MacDonald gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with a stack of silver bangles on each wrist and diamond rings for days.
Cara Delevingne
Being the face of Dior, Delevingne arrived to the AMAs red carpet in a full Dior pantsuit and sheer bustier top. The fabric of the suit looks like silver birchbark and the entire ensemble is tailored to perfection.
Christian Serratos
Serratos, who plays Selena in Netflix's upcoming series Selena: The Series, wore a diamond-encrusted sheer gown tied at the front with a silky black pussy bow. She paired her disco-ready dress with matching black platform heels and slicked hair.
Ciara
Ciara matched the venue in an oversized red tuxedo dress with black velvet lapels. She showed off a stunningly sexy black leather thigh-high boot via a dramatic leg slit in the front of the gown, and let her simple gold chains and hoops do the talking.
Laverne Cox
Is it a bodysuit? Is it a wrap dress? It's both! Cox stunned in this custom number created for her by Michael Costello. It's sparkly, it's gold, and it fits Laverne Cox like nobody's business.