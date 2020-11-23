The AMAs Red Carpet Was Decked Out in Silver and Sparkle

Silver, silver, and even more silver showed up to the American Music Awards (AMAs) red carpet last night, and we're not the least bit mad about it. From J.Lo's two-piece custom set, to Christian Serratos' sheer diamond-encrusted gown, to Taraji P. Henson's bedazzled turban, there was a lot of sparkle to take in, and all of it was just so good.

Again, like most award shows that have taken place this year, celebrity attendance was minimal, and the audience was nonexistent. But those who did decide to show up in-person turned out lewks better than you could ever imagine.

Grab your sunglasses because the glitter is intense.