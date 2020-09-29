Amanda Seyfried’s First Photo of Her Newborn Son Makes a Powerful Statement

Amanda Seyfried, who managed to keep her pregnancy a secret, just announced the birth of her second child—and she did so in a philanthropic manner. Following in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's footsteps, Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski shared the news via posts from the charities they work with, INARA and War Child.

The photo, which was shared on both charities' Instagram pages and reposted by Seyfried. and Sadoski, features a sneak peek of the couple's son presumably holding his mother's hand. INARA's caption reads, "We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world.

The caption also includes a statement from the couple. “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives."

"With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star,” they wrote.⁠

INARA is a Beirut-based organization that helps war-wounded children get the medical care they need. Similarly, War Child, which is based in the U.S. but provides services abroad, focuses on helping children of war regain access to education, legal protection, and personal safety and security.

"If you’re interested in helping out, the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids," Sadoski wrote in a repost.