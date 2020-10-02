Amanda Seyfried Shared Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

After keeping her pregnancy a “secret”—which, for a celebrity, just means the way most people go about their pregnancies—Amanda Seyfried is sharing some pregnancy photos now that her new son is here. The actor is calling them “before” pictures, and they really show the peaceful bliss that comes with growing a new life without being followed by paparazzi or inundated with comments from fans.

On September 28th, Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski announced that they had welcomed their second child via Instagram posts on the accounts of two charities they work with, INARA and War Child. “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," Seyfried and Sadoski said in a statement. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

By announcing the birth of their son this way, the couple were able to draw attention to causes they care about since so many people would, naturally, want to see a photo of this surprise baby.

Now, Seyfried has shared a couple of photos from when she was pregnant on her own Instagram account, and they’re both very sweet.

The first one shows Seyfried’s daughter, Nina, reaching up to her mom’s stomach as she gazes back down at her. In the second, Seyfried lays outside on her husband’s lap while giving her belly some fresh air.