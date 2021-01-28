Amanda Gorman Will Recite a Poem Before the Super Bowl

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman brought the entire country to tears with her poem "The Hill We Climb" during President Joe Biden's inauguration. Gorman will once again take a nationwide stage when she recites an original poem ahead of Super Bowl LV on February 7th.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced January 27th that Gorman's poem will highlight three people who have been chosen to be honorary captains for the game—educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner, and veteran James Martin.

Gorman, who calls on current political events and the world around her for her work, was the perfect choice to convey how important each of these honorary captains have been to their communities. Goodell added in his statement that each of them "exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way."

Since sharing her poem on Inauguration Day, Gorman's star has continued to rise as more and more people hear her talent. As the first Youth Poet Laureate, Gorman has used her words to affect change and will continue to do so with each recitation of her poetry and each book she publishes—three of which are coming later this year.