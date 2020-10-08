Alyson Hannigan Kept 'Buffy' Props as Halloween Decorations

Okay, pack it up, everybody. Alyson Hannigan just won Halloween. While calling into SiriusXM's EW Live show on October 7th, Hannigan revealed that she uses old Buffy the Vampire Slayer props to decorate her house for spooky season, so why would even bother trying to outdo that?

“I got a lot of stuff from Buffy,” Hannigan, who hosts the Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins Halloween special, said during her call, per Entertainment Weekly. “I have a lot of the graveyard stuff. So that is a lot of my Halloween decorations. "

"I have a lot of Buffy props that help decorate our house for Halloween, which is very cool because our graveyard is real spooky. It’s pretty awesome.”

So, basically, the Sunnydale Cemetary, home to many a vampire- and demon-slaying sesh, is now residing in her home. “We’ve got all the tombstones that were on our little fake Buffy graveyard,” Hannigan, who also starred in How I Met Your Mother, said. “It’s fun. It’s really nice.”

However, seeing that the show wrapped nearly 20 years ago, Hannigan admits that some of the props are looking a bit worse for wear.

“I have to say, some of it is getting real old," she continued. "They gave me the skeletons that they would actually have in the Master’s lair and stuff, and they look really authentic. But boy, are they crumbly now. We have to be super, super careful about bringing them out."

Yes, the IRL Willow has Sunnydale Cemetary and the Master's lair in her IRL home, just for fun.

And don't forget, if it's in Hannigan's home, it also means it's in her husband, Alexis Denisof's home, who played Wesley Wyndam-Price in Buffy and its spinoff Angel.

Not to be that person, but just think of how much Hannigan could get for these things. Any Buffy fan would take a wooden stake to have just one of these props. But it seems as though Hannigan treasures them and bringing the Buffy tombstones and skeletons out for Halloween each year has become somewhat of a tradition.

For someone who loves Halloween as much as Hannigan does, these spooky props are in the right place.