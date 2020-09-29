Alicia Silverstone's Son Had the Best Reaction to Being Mocked for His Long Hair

Alicia Silverstone's son, Bear Blu Jarecki, may only be 9 years old, but he has the wisdom of someone much older. In a recent Instagram post, Silverstone gushed about her "little baby" and shared a story about how Bear had the best reaction to when someone at camp made fun of his long hair—and Bear's confidence is something we should all envy.

"I just love him so much!" Silverstone wrote in the caption of her September 27th Instagram post. "Great Sunday hanging with my little baby.. Well, I guess he’s not so little anymore! We went for a swim and now we’re getting ready to make some dinner! Also I just LOVE his hair in this image, I had to grab a quick pic."

She continued, "One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp. After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said 'please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.'"

"That’s my boy!" Silverstone wrote about Bear.

The Clueless actor wrote that Bear "knows who he is," and that "he loves his hair and chooses to have it long."

"Mama and Papa aren’t going to stop him from being him," Silverstone wrote. His "Papa" is Silverstone's ex-husband, musician Christopher Jarecki. "He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!"

Silverstone then included pictures of Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, and Jason Momoa to drive home the point that many "very handsome men" rock the long lock look.