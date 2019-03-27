If you’re in tune with astrology, you know that birth charts are considered to be a crucial element when determining one’s personality traits, including behavioral tendencies, emotions, and even life path. So it’s no real surprise that a number of astrologers and astrology lovers have been on a mission to snag Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s time of birth (because, let’s be real, how fascinating would her chart be?).

An astrologer and AOC constituent named Arthur Lipp-Bonewits reached out to AOC’s team to confirm her birth time in January, and a staffer confirmed that the New York representative was born at 11:50 a.m on October 13, 1989 in the Bronx. According to The Cut, this means AOC is a “Libra sun, Aries moon, and Sagittarius rising,” with astrologer Anne Ortelee telling the site that, “It’s an excellent chart for being a politician.” Ortelee added, “She has a number of planets in the quadrant that’s here to be of service to the greater good of the world. So she really is a person who believes that she’s here to help and to serve.”

Ortelee also revealed that AOC was likely a queen in a past lifetime, “so she’s coming in, in this lifetime, to help the people,” even predicting that she will be the first female president of the United States. We can believe that.