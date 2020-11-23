Alan Rickman’s Diaries Will Be Published—Including 'Harry Potter' BTS Stories

Rickman kept the diaries with the intent for them to one day be published. That day has come.

During his decades-long career in Hollywood and beyond, late actor Alan Rickman kept diaries and journals—27 to be exact. And come 2022, excerpts, stories, and entries from all 27 diaries will be published in book form, including some never-before-told stories from his Harry Potter days.

According to The Guardian, the rights to Rickman's diaries have have been bought by Canongate, and will be compiled into a single book titled The Diaries of Alan Rickman. The entries begin in the early 1990s and continue up until his untimely passing due to pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Rickman began his journals hoping that one day they would be published, so he was sure to jot down as many memories and details he could about his film projects ranging from Sense and Sensibility, The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, Love, Actually, Sweeney Todd, and of course, the Harry Potter franchise in which he played Severus Snape.

"I’m delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan’s diaries, and couldn’t have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor," Rima Horton, Rickman’s widow, who had been his partner since 1965, said in a statement, per The Guardian. "The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan—his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts."

Alan Taylor, editor of the Scottish Review of Books, will edit the journals for publishing and described Rickman's entries as “anecdotal, indiscreet, witty, gossipy and utterly candid." He continued, "they make compulsive reading and offer a peerless insight into the daily life of a remarkable actor who was as beloved in the US as he surely was in the UK."