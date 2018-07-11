Whether it be by including models of different races or body types, the fashion industry is slowly inching its way toward better inclusivity. While many brands are still learning how to navigate those waters successfully without contributing to tokenism, others are leading the charge. Case in point: With no fanfare or self-congratulatory press releases and back-patting, Aerie updated its website images to feature models with Type 1 diabetes, vitiligo, and more.

These lovely models not only wear the brand’s lingerie beautifully, but they represent a group of people who are underrepresented in the media. Aerie has been at the forefront of featuring models with diverse body types in its advertising and famously made the body-positive choice not to edit out natural details like stretch marks and skin folds. Along with the recent news that ASOS is now making wheelchair-friendly clothes, we’re hopeful that the fashion industry is becoming more diverse.