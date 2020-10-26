Twitter Says Adele Singing on ‘SNL’ Has Saved 2020, and Honestly, True

The sketch is the closest we're getting to an album...at least for now.

Adele warned us ahead of time that she wouldn't perform during her hosting stint on October 24th's episode of Saturday Night Live. But, the queen of rolling in the deep let us have a little taste of what she's famous for, as a treat, and her singing snippets of her greatest hits pretty much saved the dumpster fire year that has been 2020.

The "Hello" singer appeared in a spoof of The Bachelor in which she is battling against a swarm of Hannahs (Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Lauren Holt) to pull at Ben K.'s (Beck Bennett) heartstrings. However, her plethora of emotions seem to thwart her chances at winning.

We got "Rolling in the Deep," we got "Hello," we got "Someone Like You," and we got "When We Were Young," all within the timespan of about six minutes, which was exactly what we needed to feel saved.

At the start of the show, Adele said during her monologue that she wouldn't be appearing as the musical guest (instead, the episode featured H.E.R.) because her upcoming album isn't yet complete.

"I'm also too scared to do both," Adele said of both hosting and performing. "I'd rather just put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six, and just see what happens."

Perhaps it was the six glasses of wine that made her feel up to performing a bit of her repertoire, or maybe the "chatter" convinced Adele that she needed to save us, even just a little bit.

Whatever it was that led her to belt out the way she did, we, and the rest of the internet, are so grateful.