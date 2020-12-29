Pinterest Predicts You'll Be Wearing These Trends in 2021

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The year 2020 feels like the year without fashion. We've barely been leaving the house, so the biggest opportunities for any kind of fashion moment are that walk around the neighborhood or a strut down the grocery store aisle. Even then, the chances that we change out of our matching sweatsuits to go outside are extremely slim. But hey, even if that oversized T-shirt you've been wearing for three straight days seems anything but inspired, the clothing trends of this year are actually influencing what we'll be wearing in 2021.

In Pinterest's "The trends that will define 2021" roundup, the platform has identified one primary fashion trend for 2021 and they're calling it "athflow"—a mix between athleisure and elegance. According to the site, here's what it's all about: "Flowy pants, casual jumpsuits and oversized outfits will replace athletic clothes as the new go-to loungewear. Athflow is professional enough for the 'office,' stretchy enough for the yoga mat and comfy enough for the couch." So yeah, we're on board.

Keep reading for the full breakdown of athflow fashion and all the trends we're shopping now—that is, if we're not already wearing them.

2021 Fashion Trends According to Pinterest

1. Cloud-like cardigans

The cardigan trend has officially merged with the cozy loungewear trend and it's a match made in heaven. Pinterest's pick, the Breath of Youth Morning Cloud Cardigan, is currently sold out, but we found similar options on Amazon that will make you feel like you're being coddled by a cloud.

HZSONNE Women's Casual Button Down V Neck Short Cardigan $27.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Exlura Womens V Neck Open Front Button Down Knit Cardigan $32.98 SHOP IT Amazon

2. Matching bra and legging sets

We've been all about the matchy, matchy lately, and Pinterest predicts the matching sets trend will continue into 2021. But you don't have to break the bank trying to get the look—these matching bra top and leggings sets look just as nice as the pricier options, and you can get them for under $50.

Toplook Women Seamless Yoga Workout Set $28.8 SHOP IT Amazon

WodoWei Camo Seamless Sports Bra $22.98 SHOP IT Amazon

Shop the matching bottoms here.

Jetjoy Yoga Outfit 2 Piece Set $29.99 ( $32.99 save 9% ) SHOP IT Amazon

3. Cotton jumpsuits

If you've ever been intimidated by jumpsuits in the past (like if you're just worried you'll look like a grown-up in a baby onesie), we feel you, but now's the time to give them a shot. With the comfy jumpsuits trending, there are so many great options out there that look super chic and on-trend but feel as cozy as pajamas.

The Luxe Cotton Jumpsuit $40 ( $68 save 41% ) SHOP IT Everlane

All Is Cozy Heather Grey Long Sleeve Lounge Jumpsuit $54 SHOP IT Lulus

4. Oversized sweaters and sweatshirts

This is a pants-optional trend, so sign us up. Whether you're channeling Ariana Grande in an jumbo hoodie that practically swallows you whole or rocking an oversized sweater with some thigh-high boots, you're doing it right—and no one can tell you otherwise. Shop oversized sweaters and sweatshirts to try out the look below.

Bershka organic cotton oversized sweatshirt in light blue $20 SHOP IT ASOS

Pink Queen Women's Loose Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover Sweater Dress $34.99 ( $49.99 save 30% ) SHOP IT Amazon

5. Super soft everything

Think plush sherpa, buttery velvet, and never-scratchy knits. Basically, anything that makes you go, "I need to touch that" and feels like a hug in clothing form, that's what this trend is all about. Below, shop super soft clothing items that will have you wanting to pet yourself all day long.

Comeon Women's Faux Fur Shaggy Shearling Jacket $31.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Cozy Velour Lounge Sweatshirt for Women $20 ( $22.99 save 13% ) SHOP IT Old Navy