Pinterest Predicts You'll Be Wearing These Trends in 2021
Meet "athflow" fashion.
The year 2020 feels like the year without fashion. We've barely been leaving the house, so the biggest opportunities for any kind of fashion moment are that walk around the neighborhood or a strut down the grocery store aisle. Even then, the chances that we change out of our matching sweatsuits to go outside are extremely slim. But hey, even if that oversized T-shirt you've been wearing for three straight days seems anything but inspired, the clothing trends of this year are actually influencing what we'll be wearing in 2021.
In Pinterest's "The trends that will define 2021" roundup, the platform has identified one primary fashion trend for 2021 and they're calling it "athflow"—a mix between athleisure and elegance. According to the site, here's what it's all about: "Flowy pants, casual jumpsuits and oversized outfits will replace athletic clothes as the new go-to loungewear. Athflow is professional enough for the 'office,' stretchy enough for the yoga mat and comfy enough for the couch." So yeah, we're on board.
Keep reading for the full breakdown of athflow fashion and all the trends we're shopping now—that is, if we're not already wearing them.
2021 Fashion Trends According to Pinterest
1. Cloud-like cardigans
The cardigan trend has officially merged with the cozy loungewear trend and it's a match made in heaven. Pinterest's pick, the Breath of Youth Morning Cloud Cardigan, is currently sold out, but we found similar options on Amazon that will make you feel like you're being coddled by a cloud.
2. Matching bra and legging sets
We've been all about the matchy, matchy lately, and Pinterest predicts the matching sets trend will continue into 2021. But you don't have to break the bank trying to get the look—these matching bra top and leggings sets look just as nice as the pricier options, and you can get them for under $50.
Shop the matching bottoms here.
3. Cotton jumpsuits
If you've ever been intimidated by jumpsuits in the past (like if you're just worried you'll look like a grown-up in a baby onesie), we feel you, but now's the time to give them a shot. With the comfy jumpsuits trending, there are so many great options out there that look super chic and on-trend but feel as cozy as pajamas.
4. Oversized sweaters and sweatshirts
This is a pants-optional trend, so sign us up. Whether you're channeling Ariana Grande in an jumbo hoodie that practically swallows you whole or rocking an oversized sweater with some thigh-high boots, you're doing it right—and no one can tell you otherwise. Shop oversized sweaters and sweatshirts to try out the look below.
5. Super soft everything
Think plush sherpa, buttery velvet, and never-scratchy knits. Basically, anything that makes you go, "I need to touch that" and feels like a hug in clothing form, that's what this trend is all about. Below, shop super soft clothing items that will have you wanting to pet yourself all day long.
We hope these cozy trends never end.