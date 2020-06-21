LIVE

News

Most Recent

Sam Smith Just Got a Beautiful New Tattoo to Celebrate Their Identity

This is some powerful body ink.
Olivia Wilde Celebrated Her Son's Birthday With These Rare Photos of Both of Her Kids

Of *course* they both have great hair.
Selena Gomez Traded In Her Signature Dark Hair for a Platinum Blonde Look

Now *this* is a hair transformation!
Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Product for Chapped Lips Is Under $14 on Amazon

The model says she "cannot go to bed without" using this drugstore product.
9 Non-Verbal Ways to Support the LGBTQ+ Youth Right Now

Although Day of Silence is today, you can help out any day.
Caitlyn Jenner Just Announced She's Running for Governor of California

Here's what we know so far.
More News

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are All Up in Their Feels After *That* Meredith and Derek Moment

A lot of all-caps tweets are flooding the timeline over this one.
Prince Louis Looks Cute as Can Be in New Picture to Celebrate His Third Birthday

If he isn't just a copy and paste of his mom…
The Internet Completely Fell in Love With Zendaya and Her Vintage Dress at the Essence Awards

New Mom Mandy Moore Started Working Out Again So She Can Climb Another Mountain

Lizzo Calls Her Journey to Body Positivity and Self-Love “Literal Survival”

Elizabeth Olsen Opened Up About Why She Almost Didn’t Go Into Acting

We're *So* Emotional Over These Pictures of Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew's 'Grey's' Reunion

#Japril is making a comeback.

All News

Eva Mendes Sparked Quite the Debate on Instagram Over Spanking Your Kids

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting in Ohio

Lizzo Kicked Off Taurus Season by Posting an Unedited Naked Pic on Instagram

Emilia Clarke Just Went From “Mother of Dragons” to “Mother of Madness” With Her New Comic

Kate Middleton Took Her Kids Shopping and Taught Them a Fun Lesson in Budgeting

Nicola Coughlan Just Revealed Who Was the Inspiration for the Featheringtons in ‘Bridgerton’

Derek Chauvin Was Just Convicted of Second-Degree Murder and Other Charges in Killing of George Floyd

JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Are Happy as Can Be During a Fun Trip to Disney World

Chrissy Teigen Shared the “Defining Moment” That Inspired Her to Talk About Her Pregnancy Loss

Ciara Tried the 1970s-Inspired TikTok Hair Trend and Absolutely Nailed It

Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking About Demi Lovato and an L.A. FroYo Shop

We Can’t Tell the Difference Between This Taylor Swift Lookalike on TikTok and the Singer Herself

Despite Her Success, Viola Davis Says She Still Has to Remind Herself She's Not Poor Anymore

Tom Felton Penned a Touching Tribute to His 'Harry Potter' Mom Helen McCrory After Her Death

Emily Ratajkowski Says She's "Always Breastfeeding" Baby Sly, and Moms Totally Get It

Rihanna’s TikTok Doppelgänger Has Left Everyone Shook, Including Rihanna Herself

Katie Holmes Celebrated Suri’s 15th Birthday With a Collection of Rare Throwback Photos

Britney Spears Took to Instagram to Share a Message With the #FreeBritney Supporters

The Internet May Never Stop Talking About Carrie Underwood’s Stunning ACMs Dress

Lizzo Cheekily Slid Into Chris Evans’ DMs, and TBH We Get It

Chrissy Teigen’s Reasons for Sharing More Pictures of Luna Than Miles Will Make You LOL

Courteney Cox Just Proved She’s *Actually* Her 'Friends' Character in Real Life

Lady Danbury Has Some Thoughts About Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Exit

Hilary Duff Opened Up About the Anxiety She Feels Over Breastfeeding

After This Viral ‘Game of Thrones’ Tweet, Fans Are Begging for Answers

