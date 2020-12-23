The Best Celebrity Weddings of 2020

Like most things, weddings looked a little different in 2020. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, thousands of couples across the country and throughout the world had to cancel or postpone their special days. Some opted for micro weddings and more intimate affairs to keep up with proper social distancing measures, while others chose to elope or marry in secret—because, like anything, there’s no one right way to get married.

Celebrities also faced the same issues in planning their nuptials this year, but some still made it work. From private ceremonies to In-N-Out burger receptions, these celebrity weddings were perhaps more creative and low-key than we’ve seen in the past (there were no over-the-top ceremonies like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's multiple-day affair, for example). But truthfully, we love any celebration of love. Check out the best celebrity weddings that happened in 2020.