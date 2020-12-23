The Best Celebrity Weddings of 2020
Like most things, weddings looked a little different in 2020. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, thousands of couples across the country and throughout the world had to cancel or postpone their special days. Some opted for micro weddings and more intimate affairs to keep up with proper social distancing measures, while others chose to elope or marry in secret—because, like anything, there’s no one right way to get married.
Celebrities also faced the same issues in planning their nuptials this year, but some still made it work. From private ceremonies to In-N-Out burger receptions, these celebrity weddings were perhaps more creative and low-key than we’ve seen in the past (there were no over-the-top ceremonies like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's multiple-day affair, for example). But truthfully, we love any celebration of love. Check out the best celebrity weddings that happened in 2020.
Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong
Comedian and Big Mouth writer Nick Kroll recently wed landscape artist Lily Kwong a month after revealing that they are expecting their first child together. The couple announced their November 19th marriage news on Thanksgiving with a wedding photo posted to Instagram, which shows a romantic silhouette of the two of them overlooking the water.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live writer and performer Colin Jost may have opted for a super private wedding ceremony this year, but the two decided to make their nuptials extra meaningful by asking for a simple wedding wish: for people to donate to Meals on Wheels America to help “make a difference for vulnerable and older adults during this difficult time.” It's a special and unique way to celebrate the happy couple while helping others, too.
David Harbour and Lily Allen
When it comes to COVID-casual weddings, Lily Allen and David Harbour’s just might take the cake. The singer, 35, and actor, 45, wed in Las Vegas on September 9th in a low-key ceremony that was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and followed by a “reception” meal of In-N-Out Burgers. Oh, and Allen’s retro mini dress was nothing short of perfection.
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts
We’re still swooning over Niecy Nash’s wedding to singer-songwriter Jessica Betts, which happened in late August of this year. Nash captioned her beaming wedding photo #LoveWins🌈 whilst showing off her mermaid gown and equally excited new wife. The small ceremony happened in front of 24 of the couple's closest friends and family at their home in Ventura County, California.
Liz Gillies and Michael Corcoran
Elizabeth (Liz) Gillies tied the knot with music composer Michael Corcoran in an intimate garden ceremony on August 8th while wearing the most stunning dress. Instead of having a massive wedding, which Gillies told People “didn’t make any sense” in the middle of a pandemic, the two decided to focus on what really mattered: each other and the select few guests in attendance. It may have been different than they originally imagined, but the day looked perfectly romantic to us.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi
Following her sister Eugenie’s royal 2018 wedding, Princess Beatrice (the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew) married British property developer Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi on July 18th of this year in a private ceremony at Windsor. Her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was in attendance, and Beatrice wore one of the Queen’s famous dresses and tiaras, too.
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
Raven-Symoné married Miranda Maday on June 18th in a surprise intimate wedding ceremony where the two couldn't have looked happier. In a touching Instagram post that followed the That’s So Raven star's initial heartfelt announcement of her marriage, Raven-Symoné thanked all the people who came together to make it happen and acknowledged that she had to keep the celebration small “during this time.”
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland
Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow married luxury real estate agent and former professional surfer Tyler Stanaland on March 15th in a beautiful bohemian ceremony in Malibu, California. Snow wore a beautiful backless, long-sleeved gown, and her husband opted for black Converse over dress shoes. Snow told People she wanted their wedding to be “low-key and not stuffy,” including plenty of the best drunk munchies for guests to nosh on—which we can totally get behind.
Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech
Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan and her husband, White Sox baseball player Michael Kopech, have had quite the year. The two tied the knot on January 4th in Homestead, Florida, and are now expecting their first child together. Morgan looked incredible in not one but two wedding dresses: first, a fully beaded dress with a high neckline, and second, an off-the-shoulder sleeveless gown. We’re definitely adding *both* of Morgan’s dresses to our future wedding inspiration board.
Debby Ryan and Joshua Dun
Debby Ryan and her husband Joshua Dun of Twenty One Pilots managed to get married before the onset of the pandemic this year, as the two had a New Year's Eve wedding to ring in 2020. The craziest part was how long the two were able to keep their day a secret, as fans only really started to speculate that the two had wed after spotting Dun’s wedding ring in the April music video for “Level of Concern.” Regardless, we’re obsessed with Ryan’s stunningly classic dress and elegant wedding photos.