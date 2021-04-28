15 Bridesmaid Gifts Your Bridal Party Will Actually Use Post-Wedding
The bridal party is a huge part of any wedding day. Bridesmaids are the women who know and love the bride more than anyone, which is why they're standing by her side when she says "I do." But being a bridesmaid is so much more than getting dressed up and holding flowers during the nuptials. This girl gang has likely celebrated the engagement, thrown a fun bachelorette party, and brought humor to stressful moments leading up to the ceremony. To show your squad how much their support means to you, give them meaningful bridesmaids gifts.
While T-shirts that say "Bride Tribe" are cute and all, they'll likely sit untouched at the bottom of your bridesmaids' dresser drawers post-wedding. Instead, opt for bridesmaid gifts that are useful during and after the wedding. Bridesmaid gift ideas like satin robes for lounging around the house, travel jewelry cases for future trips, and jade rollers to prep their skin for upcoming events are still festive, but practical, too.
Plus, go the personalized bridesmaid gift route and add initials to any item to make it extra thoughtful. Below, shop the best bridesmaid gift ideas for your gal pals.
Bridesmaid gift ideas
Silk robes
Who doesn't want to feel boujee in a silk robe every day? Pick kimono bathrobes for your bridesmaids to wear while they're getting their hair and makeup done on your wedding day. Plus, it'll remind them of the memories made at your wedding when they slip into the silky smooth fabric afterwards.
Choose between six pastel colors in this lightweight satin robe for luxurious bridesmaid gifts.
Twenty-six colors and prints are available in this affordable silk robe from Amazon.
Satin pajama set
Similarly, silk and satin pajamas just make us feel fancy. Give bridesmaid gifts in the form of matching pajama sets that your gals can wear the night before the wedding—and many nights after the shindig.
This shorts and button-down T-shirt pajama set from Victoria's Secret comes in 40 colorful prints, so choose a unique one for each bridesmaid's taste, or go the matching route.
This striped silk pajama set screams happiness, so bring that energy to your bridesmaids pre-wedding and beyond.
Choose between 35 solid colors in this comfy, collared sleep set.
Candles
Who doesn't love candles? Choose a festive option like this one called "Let's toast" from Homesick, or go the classic route with a simply delicious smelling pick.
Homesick has tons of candles that make for meaningful bridesmaid gifts. Choose the city where the wedding is taking place, where you went to college together, or where each gal pal lives for personalized bridesmaid gifts.
This bestselling candle from Anthropologie is blended with tropical fruits and exotic mountain greens—aka a lovely, refreshing scent any bridesmaid will love.
Water bottles
Staying hydrated is key every day, but especially during busy events like a wedding weekend. Gift your bridesmaids with different colored water bottles so they can keep track of their own in the bridal suite. Go the extra mile by throwing in a meaningful sticker for a personalized bridesmaid gift.
Can cooler
If your girl gang enjoys drinking alcohol, they'll love this insulated can cooler from Brümate. It can hold any 12-ounce can—from seltzers to beers—and keep it chilled for hours, making it ideal for your post-ceremony trolly and future picnics or boat days in the summer. Choose between 29 fun colors to fit each bridesmaid's personality.
Jewelry
Nine out of ten girls will be happy with jewelry as bridesmaid gifts. Accessories are a girl's best friend, after all—and whether you opt for a personalized piece of jewelry or go for something classic, your bridal party will get plenty of use out of their new baubles.
BaubleBar's Pisa Bracelet is a best-seller and makes for the perfect personalized bridesmaid gift. Choose any letters and numbers you see fit, whether it's you and your bestie's initials, the date of your bachelorette party, or simply the word "love."
Keep things simple with your bridesmaids' initial on this timeless pendant necklace that will make its way into their staple jewelry collection.
Travel jewelry case
It's happened to all of us: We pack jewelry for a trip and it winds up in a tangled mess in our toiletry bag. Help your bridesmaids avoid this debacle on the wedding weekend and on future trips with a travel-sized jewelry organizer. Knotted necklaces: avoided.
Jade roller
Let's face it: Being a bridesmaid can be stressful. There are lots of responsibilities and pressure to ensure that the bride is happy. Give your bridesmaids a gift that will help them relax and prep their skin for the big day—and long afterward.
Weekend bag
Finding the perfect weekend bag is no easy feat, but Calpak is here to answer your prayers. This weekend bag includes a compartment specifically for shoes and plenty of storage pockets. If your bridesmaids are traveling for the wedding, they'll love using this bag for the weekend.
Cheers to useful bridesmaid gift ideas!