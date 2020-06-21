Weddings

Is This Normal? I'm Anxious About Attending a Wedding During COVID
"I'm wondering if I should just RSVP 'No.'"
What Wedding Gift You Should Buy, Based on Your Betrothed Bestie's Zodiac Sign
This fire sign will want a passionate present, whereas this earth sign will want an indulgent gift.
Here's How Much You Should Spend on a Wedding Gift, According to Financial Experts
There's no need to sweat over a crystal gravy boat.
The Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Cancers will opt for a romantic sweetheart neckline.
8 Tips for Planning a Bachelorette Party for Your BFF, According to Experts
Penis decorations and all.
15 Bridesmaid Gifts Your Bridal Party Will Actually Use Post-Wedding
From travel jewelry cases to satin pajamas.
How to Plan a Micro Wedding That Still Feels Like a Grand Event
Here's your chance to make your guests feel extra special.
The Best Celebrity Weddings of 2020
10 Unique Gifts to Give to Your Newly Engaged Friends
10 Ways to Celebrate Your Original Wedding Date if You've Postponed
Your Courthouse Wedding Checklist, According to Experts
Under-10k Weddings: A deli reception filled with DIY flowers made from books

Disney star Debby Ryan secretly got married and wore a classic princess dress

What it's like to have to cancel your wedding because of coronavirus
Should you cancel your wedding due to coronavirus? Here's what you need to know about postponing your big day
Under-10k weddings: A Vegas chapel elopement that cost less than $1,400
Here's how long the average couple dates before getting married
Under 10k weddings: A Ghanaian-Jamaican wedding complete with a caricature artist
Lulus' new size-inclusive bridal collection has wedding dresses under $150
5 people reveal the wedding planning mistakes they now regret making
10 symbolic anniversary gifts for every year you and your S.O. are together
Hilary Duff just got married, and her wedding dress is STUNNING
Serena Williams' bridesmaid dress was so affordable, we're bookmarking this brand
Hailey Bieber wore *two* other wedding dresses on her big day, and they're stunning
Hailey Bieber finally showed us her wedding dress, and her veil is truly next-level
The internet is (reasonably) mad at this couple's Handmaid's Tale-themed wedding photos
Everything we know about Justin Bieber and his "fire bride"'s second big day
How being a high school teacher prepared me for the stress of wedding planning
13 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear While Watching Your Friends Say "I Do"
13 wedding dresses with pockets so you can scream, "It's got pockets!" on your big day
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shared their first official wedding photos, and her dress is GORG
Everyone is sharing their biggest #WeddingFail on Twitter, and OMG, someone's mother attended in a wedding dress
Is it normal to have nightmares about your wedding day? Here's what experts say
Under $10k Weddings: Kris and Iris's sweet San Francisco wedding
Prepare for heartbreak: Your childhood crush from the '90s just got married
What not to ask a plus-size bride, according to a plus-size bride
The top wedding trends of 2019 are a big change from past years
Photographers told us how to take the perfect photo of your engagement ring
