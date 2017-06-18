For Pride Month, Tinder will throw a $100K wedding for a LGBTQ couple who met through the app

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably wondering how this whole contest thing came about. Well, according to Tinder’s sociologist, Dr. Jess Carbino, the platform has served as a safe place for LGBTQ+ users to have open communication since its inception. And as a result, a ton of users have success stories to share. And the company have the findings to prove it.

"Tinder is seen as the app for LGBTQ+ singles seeking a meaningful relationship," and not just for random hookups, as many have deemed.

She came to this conclusion after launching numerous focus groups with members of the LGBTQ+ community over the years.

And Tinder wants to ensure that one of their lucky couples get the wedding of their dreams.

The scoop on entering? Using the #TinderSuccessStory hashtag on Instagram, post a picture of you and your partner. And share your love story in the text. You know, for extra swooning! Tag @tinder in the photo, and you’re set.

Look at some of these adorbs entries!

Awwww!

This couple looks so happy!