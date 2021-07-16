4 Tips You Never Knew You Needed on How to Travel With a Vibrator

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From better sleep, better skin, and better quality of life (TBH), the benefits of self-pleasure are plentiful. With traveling opening back up again since the beginning of the pandemic, we understand wanting to make your vacation the ultimate self-care experience by bringing along your favorite vibrator. However, getting a six-inch vibrating dildo across TSA can be intimidating, especially after what happened at Berlin Schönefeld Airport in 2018.

For those who don't know, a "suspicious" item was spotted in a passenger's luggage during routine X-rays, causing the entire terminal to shut down. Police and a bomb squad barged in to investigate, and after probably the most intense hour of everyone's life, they discovered that the supposed "bomb" was just a sex toy. Oops.

To make sure that your self-pleasure tools safely make it to your vacation without getting mistaken for something worse or, you know, shutting down an entire airport, we tapped two sex experts for tips on how to travel with a vibrator. Bon, voyage!

How to travel with a vibrator:

Tip 1: Don't try to hide it.

It's best not to hide your sex toys to avoid TSA from getting suspicious about the contents in your bag. After all, they can see through everything in their machine. "The best thing you could do is place it somewhere convenient where they can get it out if they have to," says Marla Renee Stewart, sexologist and sex expert for Lovers, a sexual wellness brand. "Most of the time you get stopped, they have to swab it, so placing it on top of your things ensures that they won't touch the rest of your stuff, and it'll be easy to open, swab, and shut, eliminating any embarrassment.

Tip 2: Pack a travel-friendly vibrator.

Little did you know, some vibrators have a travel mode to keep them from turning on, like the Cal Exotics Slay Pleaser Mini-Vibe. It's also small and compact, which Stewart says is your best bet in the types of vibrators to pack.

Another easy-to-pack option is the Evolved Pen Pal. Stewart says, "You can put it in your pocket or purse and it blends in with the rest of your things. You can even wear it around your neck as a necklace if you like!"

Tip 3: Take measures to prevent it from going off.

"If your vibrator has a travel mode, you can put it in that mode to prevent it from going off in your bag and causing a scene or draining the internal battery," says Stewart. Similarly, if it has batteries, you can take them out to avoid it potentially turning on while in your luggage as well. Finally, you can also wrap it around a towel or a piece of clothing that way, it has some protection and potentially won't be as loud if it does turn on.

Tip 4: Own it.

Sex toys and self-pleasure are nothing to be ashamed of. "Be proud you're prioritizing your pleasure," says Shay Martin, owner of Vibratex Inc, the sole importer of Magic Wand products. "My Magic Wand T-shirt once got me excited thumbs up at security and even led to a cabin upgrade on the flight!" she says.