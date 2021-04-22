8 Sustainable Sex Toys That'll Save The Earth (and Your Orgasms) From Disappearing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Imagine saving the planet by pleasuring yourself? Well, your wet dreams just came true because you can. There are a number of sustainable sex toys and products available that help you do both.

Up until recently sex toys were made with toxic plastics and required tons of batteries to keep their shelf life (and your libido) going. Typically not great things if you are someone who wanted to adopt a more green lifestyle. However, now the industry is evolving to include more eco-friendly products and materials so that you can feel better about doing your part for the environment while also getting off.

If you're a shopper who's as passionate about saving the planet as you are about your pleasure, then on this year's Earth Day, it's definitely worth considering adding the following sustainable sex toys into your bedroom.

Best eco-friendly sex toys:

1. Leaf Bloom+ Purple Clitoral Vibrator

For those who want to show their clitoris some love, the eco-friendly Leaf Bloom + Clitoral Vibrator is the toy for you. This slender number is phthalate-free, water-proof, and is travel-ready—so it's basically ready to go whenever you are. It has a sustainable rechargeable internal battery and comes in recyclable packaging so you can feel better about the planet too.

2. Blush Novelties Gaia rechargeable bullet vibrator

Blush Novelties Gaia rechargeable bullet vibrator

This rechargeable bullet vibrator proves that a little goes a long way. Not only is it pocket-sized and affordable but it also packs a big punch with five vibration rhythms and five adjustable speed settings. But what's even better about this water-proof vibrator? It's made from a plant-based bioplastic, which is why it's also the world's first recyclable and biodegradable vibrator.

3. Bedroom Bondage Kit

Bedroom Bondage Kit

For those who are curious about bondage and getting their Fifty Shades of Grey on, this kit, which includes a collar, wrist and ankle cuffs, ballgag, blindfold, and flogger, is perfect for beginners. Since it's also made completely from vegan-friendly faux leather, you can rest easy that you are helping to save the planet (and animals) while knowing you'll be as comfortable as possible.

4. Zumio x

Zumio X Precision Clitoral Stimulator

Tired of that numbing and buzzing feeling that you get from most vibrators? Then the products from female-based brand Zumio might be for you. These toys provide stimulation by rotation and not through vibration. Zumio x is perfect for beginners with its spherical-shaped tip allowing precision stimulation made for concentrating on a specific area. Of course, the better news is that it's rechargeable, made with body-safe materials, and is packaged in 100% recyclable cardboard materials.

5. Crystal Delights Pineapple Delight Plug

Crystal Delights Pineapple Delight Plug

Glass toys are on a whole other level when it comes to play. Not only are they known to be hypoallergenic and toxin-free (and not to mention so pretty to look at) but a glass toy, such as this fabulous Crystal Delights Plug, will outlast any plastic one, providing a lifetime of satisfaction while also helping the planet. This plug is sure to pleasure your posterior and is safe for anal use and wherever you might want to stick a plug in.

6. Slimline G-Spot Glass Dildo

Similarly, a G-spot glass dildo does the trick for those who are looking for G-spot stimulation and saving the planet at the same time. It's sustainable and safe for your body and Mother Earth, and is the perfect introduction into temperature play too.

7. Womanizer Premium Eco

In honor of Earth Day 2021, Womanizer is launching a biodegradable and recyclable version of its popular Premium toy, the Premium eco. Made from Biolene, a substance made from renewable raw materials (mostly corn starch) that was pioneered by the company, the product is completely biodegradable and recyclable. Packaging is also 100% plastic-free and is made of FSC paper, which can be recycled. Plus, together with One Tree Planted, Womanizer will plant one tree for every purchase of the eco after April 22. It's the gift that keeps on giving!

8. Almost Naked® Organic Personal Lubricant