Talking about sex shouldn't be taboo. That's why we're here to discuss real-life sex stories with experts who provide real-life advice. From the best sex toys to tips for self-pleasure, we're normalizing sex talk and celebrating intimacy in all its forms.

The Popularity of Choking Is Soaring, But is It Really Safe?
Experts explain the safety measures to consider before doing this form of breath play.
Since I Became a Mom, My Confidence Skyrocketed in the Bedroom
"I gave birth and survived months of no sleep. I couldn't not respect my body after that."
6 Lesbian Sex Positions That Will Maximize Your Pleasure 
From fisting to strap-on sex, experts explain everything you need to know.
How to Safely Try BDSM For the First Time
Experts explain what is BDSM, how to do it, and how to talk to your partner.
This Sex Toy Advent Calendar Gives a Whole New Meaning to Happy Holidays
The discounted bundle packs $450 worth of sex toys into a $160 calendar that’s bound to get you on Santa’s naughty list.
This Vibrator Bundle Is the Only Deal You Need to Shop This Labor Day
It packages two best-selling vibrators for the price of one—and even includes an orgasm-scented candle.
"Ruined Orgasms" Is a New Way to Tease Your Partner—Here's How to Give One
Don't knock it 'til you try it.
If You Struggle to Orgasm, Shoppers Say This Sex Toy Will Help You Finish In 60 Seconds
It uses suction to stimulate the clit in seven different ways—no tongue necessary.
9 People Spill What It Was Like Hooking Up With Their Best Friend
This "Absolutely Mind-Blowing" Vibrator Can Be Used Solo and With a Partner
How to Travel With a Vibrator Without Getting Caught
8 People Share What Their Sex Life Looks Like After COVID

These Fourth of July Vibrator Sales Will Bring the Fireworks Into the Bedroom

You'll be seeing stars

TikTok Made Me Realize I'm Not the Only Straight Woman Who Prefers to Watch Lesbian Porn
5 Myths About Kink You Shouldn't Believe
These Memorial Day Sales Include Vibrators for Up to 90% This Weekend
8 Tricks for How to Get Rid of a Hickey, According to Dermatologists
11 Aphrodisiac Foods That Will Make You Horny on Your Next Date
Are You Anxious About Having Sex Again? These Expert Tips Can Help
6 Ways You Can Have Sex With Chronic Fatigue, According to a Sexologist
These Small Vibrators Have Sold Out Several Times—and Now You Can Get Them in a Discounted Bundle
Willow Smith Opened Up About What a Polyamorous Lifestyle Means for Her
Get Busy—You Can *Actually* Orgasm Your Way To Better Skin
Two Top Sex-Toy Brands Came Together to Create a New Gadget That Will Totally Blow Your Mind
5 Myths about Lesbian Sex You Shouldn't Believe
8 Sustainable Sex Toys That'll Save The Earth (and Your Orgasms) From Disappearing
This Vibrator Shook Me Out of My Orgasm Drought
This Pebble-Shaped Vibrator Will "Rock Your World", and It's 70% Off
Why a Sexual Wellness Expert Believes Masturbation Is a Form of Meditation
Everything You Need to Know About Phexxi, the New Hormone-Free Birth Control
The Only Thing Better Than a Mind-Blowing Sex Toy is Three, and This Exclusive Bundle Is 66% Off
This Very Hush-Hush Sale Has So Many Top-Rated Vibrators Up to 85% Off
These Astrologist-Recommended Sex Toys Will Get You to Climax Faster This Aries Season
21 of the Hottest TV and Movie Sex Scenes for Your Viewing Pleasure
I Write About Sex Toys for a Living and Maude's Newest Vibrator Is Worth Every Penny
From Dramatic Leos to Chatty Geminis, Here's What Each Zodiac Sign Is Like in Bed
This Dame Products Vibrator Is a "NASA Rocket" for Pleasure
TikTok Turned This 'Heaven Sent' Vibrator Into an Amazon Best-Seller
