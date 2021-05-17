Move Over Instagram Husbands. This Is My Life as a Gamer Girlfriend

I felt foolish at first, since I previously made Ashlynn feel guilty for using her console. I didn't think that it would be possible for me to find a sense of release through gaming, since I used to get frustrated when I couldn't immediately win. All of those feelings went away when I allowed myself to have a good time and get lost in a whole new world. Because of this, being the gamer girlfriend took on a fresh, new meaning. I began to fall in love with the stress release I felt after a gaming session. Ashlynn and I have even added gaming to our date night repertoire, too, which has made us closer. When we play, our quality time is active—we're not checked out on our phones, but fully tuned in with one another, and it keeps the playful spark in our relationship alive.