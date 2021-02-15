4 Reasons Why Being Single Is Good AF For You, According to Experts

Move over, Valentine's Day: Single Awareness Day is here. Out with the heart-shaped chocolates and roses and in with the vibrators and self-love (even though we treated ourselves to those on V-Day, too). Although the name might sound like it's shining a light on an illness or marginalized group (which, TBH, single shaming is real), in our minds, Single Awareness Day is simply a day for those not in romantic relationships to celebrate being unattached.

Couples have a whole day to celebrate their bond, so why shouldn't singles have one to celebrate their independence? Although it's an unofficial holiday, Single Awareness Day falls on President's Day this year, so if you're off the clock, grab your single friends and make a day of it. Or, treat yourself to your favorite things solo: a pedicure, massage, long walk, the works. Just try not to use your time to hop on dating apps—today is about embracing your single status.

And if you'd rather commiserate with your friends about being single, we're here to remind you why this time in your life is actually something to be celebrated, cherished, and enjoyed. If you're rolling your eyes and pining for a partner, read experts' insight into why singledom is good AF for you.

Benefits of being single:

1. You get more "me time."

Duh: This is the most obvious perk of being single, but it's definitely not overrated. Not only do you have the freedom to choose simple things like when to wake up, what to make for dinner, and how to spend your weekends, but spending time alone gives you the chance to dive into things you've been wanting to try solo.

"When you're not in a relationship, you're free to be a bit selfish—in a good way," dating coach for The League, Connell Barrett, tells HelloGiggles. "Without the obligations that come with being a partner, you can read the books piling up on your nightstand, take on a home improvement project, or get addicted to a new podcast whenever you choose to."

And aside from the opportunity to take up new hobbies, time alone offers you the chance to really work on yourself. "Although our society tends to focus on romantic partnerships as the ideal, there are many times in life that staying single is a very wise personal choice," clinical psychologist Dr. Carla Manly tells HelloGiggles. "Choosing to be self-partnered can stimulate greater self-esteem by setting the stage for stronger awareness of one's weaknesses, strengths, goals, and priorities. From a place of stronger self-esteem, the single person can then optimize personal relationships, career, and other life priorities."

2. You can focus on non-romantic relationships.

Without a romantic partnership to nurture, you have more time to offer the other people in your life, like friends and family with whom you might have lost touch or weren't able to spend much time while in a relationship. Prioritize friendships and familial relationships while you're single.

3. You can save money.

Although you might look at being in a committed partnership as offering double the income, it also comes with more expenses like trips you plan together, gifts, and date nights, whereas when you're single, you decide where all your money gets spent.

"According to Debt.org, 21% of singles have credit card debt, significantly lower than people who are married, at 27%, and those who are married with kids, at 36%," Barrett reveals. "Single life is less expensive, letting you put more of your money into savings, investments, hobbies, clothes, or whatever you like to splurge on."

4. You learn what you really want.

This might sound counter-intuitive, but being single gives you time to prepare for a relationship. It's true: The longer you're single, the more time you have to figure out what you really want out of a relationship. You've built a life you love, now how can a partner be a positive addition to that?

"I encourage people to commit to themselves before committing to someone else," Hinge's director of relationship science, Logan Ury, tells HelloGiggles. "Being single gives you the time to focus on who you are, what you want, and how you'd like to show up in your next relationship. It's a chance to slow down and invest in your mental health. Knowing who you are and what you want empowers you to be more successful in dating and finding your next relationship."

Plus, if you've recently gotten out of a serious relationship, time spent alone is necessary for grieving and growth. "Sometimes being single is a 'must' when healing from the ending of a relationship," Dr. Manly says. "This period of being single—whether it lasts for months or years—can allow for necessary self-reflection, healing, and growth. Without this period of mindful self-attention, there is a significant danger that negative patterns or hurts will be carried into new relationships."