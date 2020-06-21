Relationships

Since I Became a Mom, My Confidence Skyrocketed in the Bedroom
"I gave birth and survived months of no sleep. I couldn't not respect my body after that."
I Can't Help But Wonder, Did My Exes Break Up With Me Because Of My Race?
It's the age-old question in interracial dating.
Here's Why I'll Always Ask a White Partner If They've Dated Someone of Color Before Me
It was a lesson I learned the hard way.
9 Things to Keep in Mind When Dating a Person With a Disability
Tip #7: Be patient with us.
The Pandemic Has Normalized Long-Distance Relationships—Here's Why That's a Good Thing
"We're all realizing that distance is not as large of an obstacle as it used to be."
My Parents Are Making Me Feel Guilty For Loving Someone Outside My Religion
"It's this 'Brown girl guilt' that reminds me I am supposed to be the 'perfect daughter.'"
6 Women Share How They Approach Dating in a COVID Vaccinated World
"I don't have time to waste on anything or anyone that doesn't meet my dating standards."
The Pros and Cons of Having a Soul Tie Relationship in Your Life
And how to break one if it's toxic.
Here's How Often You Should Talk to Your Partner About Money
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Aromantic Sexuality
4 Signs You've Found a Kindred Spirit In Your Life
22 Long-Distance Relationship Gifts That'll Show Your Love No Matter The Distance

3 People Explain Why They Chronically Ghost

Yes, they feel guilty—but there's a reason why they do it anyway.

How to Know if You Grew Up With Narcissist Parents, According to Psychologists
Here's What Dreams About Cheating Are Trying to Tell You About Your Relationship
Here's Virgo's Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
What to Do If You Think Your Friend Is Marrying the Wrong Person, According to a Therapist
34 of the Best TV and Movie Kisses of All Time
This Is How Each Zodiac Sign Kiss, According to an Astrologer
Here's Leo's Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
A Cuddle Therapist Explains the Best Cuddling Positions of All Time
Why I Bought Myself an Engagement Ring as a Single 30-Year-Old Woman
5 Signs You're in a Toxic Relationship and How to End It ASAP
The Game Plan: Meet The Players Changing Gaming's Patriarchal Status Quo
Move Over Instagram Husbands. This Is My Life as a Gamer Girlfriend
How to Plan a Micro Wedding That Still Feels Like a Grand Event
Yes, Financial Infidelity Is a Form of Cheating. These Are the 8 Red Flags You Need to Know
What You Should (and Shouldn't) Do if You Want to Reconnect After Ghosting Someone
I Asked My Partner for a Prenup Even Though We're Not Rich—Here's Why You Should, Too
4 People With Ace Identities On What People Get Wrong About Asexuality
8 Thoughtful Ways to Let Someone Down Without Sacrificing Your Needs
4 STI+ People on How Their Sex Lives Have Changed
Say Goodbye to Awkward Dating Moments For Good With These Expert-Approved Tips
I Tried a Period Product You Can Use During Sex—Here's My Honest Review
Is the Phrase "Never Go to Bed Angry" Total BS? Experts Weigh In
What *Exactly* Is Considered Emotional Cheating? Relationship Experts Weigh In
What to Say to Someone Who Lost a Loved One, According to a Grief Counselor
5 Early Warning Signs Someone's About to Ghost You
