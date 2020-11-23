11 Best Friend Tattoo Ideas That'll Make You and Your Bestie Want to Get Inked ASAP
The importance of a best friend can't be understated. Your bestie is the person you tell your secrets to, you share memories with, and who is always down for a fun adventure. We don't call them our ride-or-die friends for just anything—these people show up when we need them most.
Sure, you can always show your best friend how much they mean to you by giving a unique gift "just because" but why not commemorate your special bond with something a little more permanent? These delicate best friend tattoos are sweet ways to solidify the fact that your best friend will be there for you (and you'll be there for them, of course), no matter where life takes you. Choose to get matching designs or slight variations of the same thing—what you and your person get is totally up to you. These tattoo ideas are as unique as you are.
BFF Fireflies
You and your bestie always know how to light up a room, so these tiny, intricate fireflies are the perfect way to celebrate your bright energy.
Electric-Charged Lightening Bolts
Lightning is a symbol of power, strength, and intuition. Get these matching tattoos as a way to commemorate you and your best friend's zest for life and the strength you find in each other.
Sun, Moon, and Star
We love this idea for a group of three best friends looking to get matching tattoos. The design is the same, but each person has a dedicated symbol shaded in to symbolize their role in the relationship.
"No matter where"
Prove to each other that you really will be there no matter where life takes you with a best friend tattoo of pretty cursive writing.
Matching Initials
The cast of Pretty Little Liars got these minimalist best friend tattoos to commemorate the show that brought them all together, and we love how simple and elegant they are.
Burger + Fries
If you're looking for a fun, cheeky best friend tattoo idea, try this adorable burger and fries combo. After all, you really can't have one without the other—just like you and your bestie.
Ride or Die Boo
Hillary Duff and her BFF of over 12 years, Alanna Masterson, got the cutest matching tiny ghost tattoos several years ago as a reminder of how close they are.
"Always"
Whether you get this tiny script word for the Harry Potter reference or just because you want to show the world that you'll always be there for your best friend, we think it's perfect.
Matching Wine Glasses
Wine-loving best buds will appreciate these tiny wine glasses that appear to be clinking in a celebratory "cheers" all the time.
Single-Line Hearts
You can't go wrong with this simple, tasteful best friend tattoo idea. You'll be reminded of your pal every time you look down at your wrist.
Matching Dates
Sophie Turner and her ride-or-die bestie, Maisie Williams, got matching tattoos of the date "07.08.09" because that was the day they each found out about their roles on Game of Thrones. If you and your best friend have a symbolic date in mind, you can commemorate it like they did in matching ink.