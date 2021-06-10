24 Unique Gift Ideas Your Best Friend Will Totally Swoon Over
Your best friends are the ones who are there for you through thick and thin. They are the ones you can always count on for a laugh, cry, spontaneous dance party, or late-night phone call pick-me-up. Some best friends may have been with you since those awkward middle school days (Pen15, anyone?) while others might've entered your life later and cultivated a special bond. But no matter what, when someone earns the title of "bestie," it's a big deal.
That's why we rounded up a few thoughtful gifts for best friends that will show those important people how much you appreciate their role in your life. Whether it's for a birthday, holiday, or "just because," these best friend gift ideas are the perfect opportunity to show the #1 person in your life how much you care.
Custom Best Friend Print
Any best friend will adore this sweet custom print. You can select your own quote or phrase for the top, choose your skin tone and hair colors, and customize the jacket designs and drink choices to make it just like the two of you.
The Glossier Emily Weiss Set
If your BFF is a makeup or skincare lover, they'll appreciate this curated set of hand-picked products from the founder of cool-girl makeup brand Glossier. Complete with a cleanser, serum, mascara, and brow gel, it's the total package when it comes to bestie gifts.
Custom Cutout Pisa Bracelet
Give your friend the grown-up version of beaded bracelets that were made on the playground. These customizable enamel ones use bright, bold symbol beads to spell out any name or message while looking decidedly playful yet chic.
'Why You're My Bestie' Book
This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your best pal is the bomb. They'll love how thoughtful it is.
Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug
For the coffee-loving friend, give them a cute decorative mug that will remind them of you.
Kendra Dandy Tropics Tumbling Tower Game
Give your bestie an excuse to host a game night with this vibrant game of tumbling tower that will also look super cute when stored on their bookshelf.
'Big Friendship' Book
This buzzed-about book gets real when it comes to talking about the benefits of friendship and what it takes to stay close for the long haul.
Marble & Brass Monogram Cheese Board
Allow your BFF to practice those Instagram-worthy charcuterie skills by gifting them with a sophisticated monogrammed marble board to artfully place all the yummy wine night goods.
Ellis Brooklyn
Add to your friend's fragrance wardrobe by gifting them this beautiful collection featuring all eight of Ellis Brooklyn's popular eau de parfums. It's perfect for travel and testing new scents.
Smoko Heated Slipper
These super soft fleece slippers are too cute to pass up. They even heat up when your toes are feeling cold! Nab one pair for yourself and give a matching set to your BFF for cozy nights in.
Nevertheless, She Persisted Puzzle
Honor history's most empowering women (while also giving your best pal a fun activity to do) with this 1,000 piece puzzle complete with the words and faces of some of the most inspiring and badass ladies.
Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
These plush, memory foam slippers are what everyone needs to complete their work from home uniform.
Rifle Paper Co. AirPods Case
Punch up your bestie's regular Airpods case by gifting one of these colorful covers. It also comes complete with a handy metal clip.
Revlon One-Step Blow Dryer
For the beauty fanatic who is always in search of a good blowout, this trusty tool is a real game-changer.
Personalized State to State Best Friend Mug
Long-distance besties will love these customizable mugs that can be personalized with your names and separate states. You two can attest to the fact that that friendship really does know no distance.
Anecdote Candles
Anecdote candles are thoughtful, funny, and make your room smell amazing. Gift a set of these quippy candles to remind your bestie of your favorite times together, like bottomless brunch and endless coffee dates.
Softcover Photo Book
While all of our photos may live digitally on our phones, there's something so special about printed photos. Make a book of your friendship with this softcover photo book that you'll both cherish forever.
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
This box filled with four gourmet coffee samples is the gift that keeps on giving. Your bestie will be grateful every morning while drinking a new, tasty cup of joe.
Christian Siriano Yasuni Lounge 2-Piece Short Set
A pajama set, like this one, is the cozy gift your BFF will live in. It's available in three colors, including lilac, aqua, and apricot.
Sterling Forever Floral Anklet Duo Set
For your fashionista friend who loves to accessorize, gift them this floral anklet set that will compliment their shoes and outfit.
Haus The Sampler Kit
For the friend who loves to host, let them discover which apéritif flavors are worth serving at the next dinner party. This customizable kit lets you sample four delicious flavors you'll both be able to enjoy together.
Self-Care Package
We can all use a moment of self-care, especially your best friend. Choose between three self-care packages (ranging from $35 to $100) that include everything one needs to relax, such as face masks, chocolate, aromatherapy tools, and more.
Gorjana Astrology Coin Necklace
Your zodiac-obsessed bestie will be over the moon (pun-intended) with this astrology coin necklace that shows a picture of their sign's constellation on a beautiful, gold pendant.
Lifetherapy Grounded Reed Diffuser
This diffuser will transform your bestie's home into a peaceful environment. It's available in five scents to match their mood and enhance their space.