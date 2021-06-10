24 Unique Gift Ideas Your Best Friend Will Totally Swoon Over

Your best friends are the ones who are there for you through thick and thin. They are the ones you can always count on for a laugh, cry, spontaneous dance party, or late-night phone call pick-me-up. Some best friends may have been with you since those awkward middle school days (Pen15, anyone?) while others might've entered your life later and cultivated a special bond. But no matter what, when someone earns the title of "bestie," it's a big deal.

That's why we rounded up a few thoughtful gifts for best friends that will show those important people how much you appreciate their role in your life. Whether it's for a birthday, holiday, or "just because," these best friend gift ideas are the perfect opportunity to show the #1 person in your life how much you care.