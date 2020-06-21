Friends

Life can be sweet when you have a BFF or a group of friends around to support you, but friendships can sometimes be as hard as romantic relationships to find and retain. From friendship breakups to how to meet and make new friends as an adult, consider HelloGiggles your guide to everything friendship-related. Plus, find out the most important questions you should ask your best friend, the signs of a toxic friend, and the best friendship quotes to show your people how much you care.

Most Recent

6 Things to Do When a Friend Is Spreading Rumors About You
Plus, how to know when it's time to end the friendship.
How To Make Friends When You Move to a New City
It may not be easy, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.
9 People Spill What It Was Like Hooking Up With Their Best Friend
"I wanted him to be my boyfriend but he didn't know what he wanted."
Is Your Friend Actually Your Frenemy?
Take our quiz to determine if your friendship is healthy or seriously toxic.
Constantly Feel Like Your Friends Don't Like You? Imposter Syndrome Might Be to Blame
Experts tell how you can combat these feelings of insecurity within your friendships.
11 Signs Your Friend Is Actually Your Frenemy
Read this expert advice and take a quiz to determine if your friendship is healthy or toxic.
More Friends

There's a Rise in Friendship Therapy—Here's Why You Should Consider It
It's worth investing in great friendships.
Is This Normal? I Miss My Best Friend Who Just Became a Mom
"I'm so happy for her in this next phase of life, but I can't help but miss our time together."
10 Ways to Rekindle a Friendship After Not Being Able to See Them
24 Unique Gift Ideas Your Best Friend Will Totally Swoon Over
Therapists Explain Why Setting Boundaries Doesn't Make You a Bad Friend
Is This Normal? I Talk Less to My Friends and I'm Happy

9 Non-Verbal Ways to Support the LGBTQ+ Youth Right Now

Although Day of Silence is today, you can help out any day.

All Friends

Is This Normal? I Want to End My Friendship Over Their Lack of COVID-19 Concerns
12 TV Shows About Female Friendship That Pass the Bechdel Test
What to Say to a Friend Who Is Feeling Lonely Right Now
This Is Why Your Friend Doesn't Text You Back, According to Experts
11 Best Friend Tattoo Ideas That'll Make You and Your Bestie Want to Get Inked ASAP
Doctors Explain How to Safely Create a Pandemic Pod With Friends This Winter
4 Things to Do When Your Friends Compare Themselves to Others on Social Media
Friendship Breakups Are Painful AF—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Heal Right Now
Nervous About Making Friends in College This Semester? Here's Your Go-To Guide
How to Talk to Your Friend About Their Toxic Relationship, According to Experts
Is it safe to hang out with friends again? Doctors weigh in
What it means if your astrology sign is cardinal, fixed, or mutable
Here's how experts say to reach out after a friendship sours
5 ways to talk with friends about money during and after the pandemic, according to experts
7 editors reveal the first things they're going to do once the pandemic ends
This is what grieving during the coronavirus looks like
How to maintain healthy, supportive friendships, according to your attachment style
Coping with grief prepared me for this pandemic long before it happened
This Is The Kind of Friend You Are, According to Your Zodiac Sign
5 Easter games for adults—because, silly rabbit, this holiday isn't just for kids
How to help a friend through trauma and take care of yourself at the same time
How to respond to friends when they speak negatively about themselves
8 ways to bond with a friend to become even closer
Here's how understanding the 5 love languages strengthened my friendship
Friendsgiving has become my favorite way to celebrate the holiday as a young mom
