5 Asian and Pacific Islander Americans Reflect on Their Families' Legacies

My mom may have been spot on about avoiding late-night programs, but that’s often not the case. Most of the time, her and my dad’s superstitions aren’t based on fact. They also spend a good amount of time trying to predict people’s deaths. (Yes, you read that right.) The night before my 18th birthday, my mom pulled me aside and pointed out that I was all grown up. Then, she started staring at my toes. When I asked her why she was doing that, she casually replied, “Since your second toe is bigger than your big one, I’m going to die before you.” Another time, my dad was taking a photo of me and my two best friends. As soon as he hit the button, he calmly warned one of my besties that among the three of us, she was going to die first because she was in the middle of our picture.