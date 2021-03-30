21 Outdoor Date Ideas to Give You and Your Boo a Breath of Fresh Air

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

To give you and your boo a breath of fresh air, we rounded up outdoor date ideas for every type of couple, from things that'll get your blood pumping, like hiking and biking, to relaxed activities, like picnics to getting competitive with mini-golf or tennis. Whether you're looking to spice things up with your S.O. or you want a fun first date idea for jumping back into the dating game post-pandemic, check out our top outdoor date ideas below.

Outdoor date ideas:

1. Walk around a farmer's market.

Farmer's markets are particularly great for early-in-the-game dates, since the atmosphere gives you lots to talk about, like if your date prefers peaches or apples. Plus, you can stop for a snack or browse art vendors, and maybe buy a memento to mark the occasion.

2. Go on a picnic.

Picnics are always romantic, and you can customize them to your personal preferences. Show your thoughtfulness by packing your S.O.'s favorite snacks, and make it boozy with a bottle of wine or six pack. Bring a speaker to play your favorite tunes or simply soak in the sounds of nature together.

3. Plan a beach day.

If you're lucky enough to live near a beach, take advantage of the sand and sea by packing a bag of essentials and hitting the beach for the day. You can't go wrong with putting your toes in the sand or getting flirty by splashing each other with saltwater.

4. Go on a hike.

Hikes are full of great views, they get your blood pumping, and you'll feel accomplished afterward. Plus, bring a pair of binoculars so you can look out for animals and show off your birdwatching skills. However, don't opt for this if you're going on a first date, because things might get sweaty (unless you want to heat things up).

5. Go for a bike ride.

Biking is another great active date option, and many cities offer public bikes you can rent if you don't have your own. Ride alongside each other leisurely or choose a fun destination in your town to pedal toward.

6. Go to a drive-in movie.

Drive-in movie theaters are as old-school romantic as you can get. If you can't find one near you, create your own by placing a TV or projector in your backyard and cuddle up in the car to watch the flick of your choice. Bonus: You can make out as much as you want without other movie-goers around to see.

7. Take a music walk.

For the music lovers out there, create a playlist you think your boo will love, buy this splitter for old-school headphones, and walk around while playing them your favorite tunes. Or, take a hint from the film Begin Again, and switch off playing songs for each other, showing off both your music tastes. Hold hands, listen to the lyrics (choose some romantic ones), and feel your connection soar.

8. Visit the zoo.

Zoos aren't just for kids; channel your inner youthfulness and walk around your local zoo with a date. Pointing out the different animals will give you tons to talk about.

9. Play mini golf.

Miniature golf is a seriously underrated date. If you like showing off your competitive edge, grab the clubs and hit the mini-golf course for some flirty competition.

10. Play tennis.

Tennis is another great game to play with a date, albeit it requires a little more coordination than mini-golf. Slip into your tennis skirt and hit the pavement with your boo. Things will probably get sweaty, which you can see as annoying or attractive.

11. Go swimming.

Find your local lake, ocean, or swimming pool—and prepare to feel hot and bothered. Swimming is about as intimate of an outdoor date idea as you can get: You're wearing bathing suits and getting wet—need we say more?

13. Try a seasonal activity.

Embrace whatever the season has to offer: apple or pumpkin picking in the fall, ice skating in the winter, rooftop hopping in the spring, and boat days in the summer.

14. Go stargazing.

If you live in a city with a good view of the stars (aka, not NYC), take advantage of the dreamy romance that comes with a black sky sparkling with stars. Bring a blanket to an empty outdoor space, lie on your backs, and allow the conversation to get deep as you soak in the view.

15. Grill out.

If you or your boo has an outdoor space with a grill at home, set the scene for a cooking night outdoors. Make it romantic by lighting candles and enjoy whipping up a yummy meal together.

16. Attend an outdoor sporting event.

Baseball game, anyone? Throw on your favorite jean shorts and sneakers and get ready to cheer on your favorite team, hot dog, and beer in hand.

17. Hit up an amusement park.

Get your stomach soaring by riding rollercoasters with your date. The adrenaline will carry through after the amusement park, if you know what we mean.

18. Visit a winery.

If you love learning about wine (and getting a buzz on), visit a local winery. Soak in the beautiful views of the vineyard while getting a little tipsy with your boo.

19. Visit a brewery.

If you're more of a beer drinker, opt for a brewery with an outdoor patio to sip some local brews and play games on.

20. Watch the sunset.

Is there anything more romantic than watching the sun go down? Golden hour is the most intimate time of day, and your date will feel full of possibilities once the sun goes down.

