The First Date Idea You Should Try, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

There's no denying it: First dates are stressful AF. Leading up to them, you worry about what to wear, what to ask, what to avoid, the list goes on. Something you shouldn't worry about? What to do on a first date. You'll want to feel as comfortable as possible to calm any nerves and also ensure that you have a great time.

Enter: fun first date ideas. Everyone has a different type of activity that makes them feel like their best self, so why not lean into our personalities to make this decision? We tapped astrologist Lisa Stardust for her advice on first-date ideas for each zodiac sign, below.

Aries: (March 21-April 19)

"A game of miniature golf is perfect for competitive Aries to play during the summer (as long as they win)," Stardust says. Plus, you can do the whole "teach me how to swing" (or "let me teach you") bit if you want to get handsy.

Taurus: (April 20-May 20)

According to Stardust, "Luxurious Taurus will head out to an upscale eatery by the sea where they can eat lobster in a beautiful setting." This first date idea sounds romantic, delicious, and easy to wrap up if things go south, TBH.

Gemini: (May 21-June 20)

"Gemini will be down for anything," Stardust admits. "But they'll especially love going to a party where they can get to know your pals and you." As the social butterfly of the zodiac, Gemini will want to be around other people in a setting like a party, bar, or crowded restaurant.

Cancer: (June 21-July 22)

"The beach is where Cancers feel alive (due to its close proximity to the natural habitats of the crab)," Stardust explains. "The crab loves to suntan and luxuriate on the beach with their date." Set up a picnic on the beach and watch the sunset, or simply take a stroll to get the conversation going.

Leo: (July 23-Aug. 22)

"Heading out to an old-fashioned drive-in movie, concert, or seeing an outdoor play will spark joy to the theatrical sign Leo," Stardust says. Get those creative juices flowing and the conversation afterward will be fruitful, too.

Virgo: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

"Virgo would like to have cocktails poolside on a floating device in the pool with their boo," Stardust says. Who wouldn't? Hanging out in a pool is relaxing, fun, and-oh, yes-sexy. Confident Virgo won't mind showing some extra skin on the first date, too.

Libra: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

According to Stardust, "Being decadent and lovable, Libras will take their date to the park with a basket full of wine and treats to watch the sunset together." Can you say romantic? Plus, wine is an aphrodisiac, so sipping it while watching the sunset will likely get you and your date in the mood.

Scorpio: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

"Like all water signs, Scorpios like to keep things moving in life," Stardust explains. "A hike will help Scorpio connect with their date on a deep level by walking and talking." Walking side-by-side is known as a better first-date scenario than sitting directly across from someone since you aren't staring at your date and can make conversation about your surroundings.

Sagittarius: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

"Adventurous Sagittarius will take a long bike ride to a place they've never been to experience new activities," Stardust says. Bike side-by-side, get the hearts racing, and then explore some new territory together-and we're not just talking about the budding relationship.

Capricorn: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

"A candlelight dinner in their own backyards will get the sea goat's heart pumping with love this summer," Stardust says. Candlelit table for two? Sign us up.

Aquarius: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

"Aquariuses are social and enjoy the company of friends on romantic interludes," Stardust explains. "An all-day dance party outside with their besties and their date will bring them lots of fun."

Pisces: (Feb. 19-March 20)