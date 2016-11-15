You *have* to meet this adorable therapy dog named Norbert

As far as therapy dogs go, Norbert is definitely an incredible one. An intriguing mix of Chihuahua, Lhasa Apso, and Cairn terrier, Norbert the therapy dog is the tiniest helper currently enrolled in the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program. At just three pounds, this pup is pretty much all heart. And some fluff. His adorable Fraggle Rock-esque ears probably add to his weight, as well.

Norbert was born on March 27th, 2009, and the day was brighter because of it.

His owner, Julie Steines, found him through PetFinder, and provided him a truly loving home. After he got involved with therapy work, Steines created a Facebook page for him, and his popularity soared.

Norbert, who often gives the “tongue out” look based on a few pulled teeth, was actually a dark brown in color when he was born. The fact that he changed before our very eyes is just proof that he’s pretty magical.

Norbert has made such a difference in his community, that he even has his own project named after him — called Norberthood For Good, he strives to bring smiles and optimism to people of all ages. Of course, he supports a lot of different organizations, including Intermountain Therapy Animals, the Los Angeles Mission, and the Children’s Melanoma Prevention Foundation.

"[The best part of Norbert’s work] is seeing the way that people respond to him,” Steines said in a recent interview with People. Some of the work includes spending time with patients during their physical and occupational therapy sessions, and helping them better manage pain by helping them relax.

But, Norbert helps people outside of the Los Angeles area, as well.

"The fan mail that he gets just brings me to tears sometimes the way he affects peoples’ lives that he hasn’t even met," Steines continued.

We know that every piece of mail that Norbert gets is truly well deserved. He’s making such a difference in the world!