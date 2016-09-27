These are the most popular Airbnb spots for weddings, and WOW they are the stuff of dreams

Planning a wedding is, in a word, a mess, but an exciting mess! And one way to make it easier is to nail down your location, like, ASAP. With Airbnb basically taking over the world, it's only natural that travelers of the world who imagine a ~destination wedding~ but, like, not one everyone has done already, would give the site a look for a wedding spot. And according to our pals at Cosmopolitan, these are the most popular Airbnb picks for weddings.