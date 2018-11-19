You may or may not be tired of hearing and reading about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. I get it. We all get it. Between retailers competing for your hard-earned dollars, finalizing your ever-expanding holiday gift list, and possibly dealing with hectic holiday travel, it can be dizzying. However, in addition to the countless deals you can score online or in stores this long weekend, don’t forget about Cyber Monday and Black Friday travel deals. Hotels, airlines, and even hostels are getting in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And there’s even something known as Travel Deal Tuesday that can allow you to indulge in wanderlust without straining your debit card.

If you’ve been meaning to book a solo vacation for the end of the year or next year, or want to plan a girls’ trip or a getaway with your love, you’ll want to check out the sales below. The options range from top-rated hotels offering 35% off to chic hostels across Europe for 25% off where you can indulge in activities as vast as lounging on the beach to skiing the powdery slopes. Some of the discounts start soon and others are already underway, but they all have one thing in common: sweet savings.

1Jewel Grande Montego Bay

Half off is a great sale, and Jewel Grande is giving travelers a Cyber Monday deal of 54% off room rates for stays from August 16th through December 23rd of next year. MoBay’s all-inclusive resort has oceanside suites and butler service, and the spa is 30,000 square feet of bliss. Also, the location has several wellness programs, including three varieties of yoga, spin, and aquacise in the pool.

2The Jefferson in D.C.

The nation’s capital can be pretty expensive, so if you spot an opportunity to save some coins, do so. The Jefferson was recently voted one of the world’s best hotels and has a chic vibe, and just in time for Cyber Monday, it’s offering three-night accommodations for the price of two. Inspired by Thomas Jefferson, the boutique hotel is also home to award-winning restaurants. And in honor of Giving Tuesday (November 27th), the hotel will double its donation of one book to a child for every room reserved on the 27th.

3Sirenis Hotels & Resorts in Mexico and Dominican Republic

If you love an all-inclusive resort, Sirenis Hotels has a deal that’s almost half off. Visits to the Grand Sirenis Riviera Maya and Grand Sirenis Matlali Hills will be 43% off for stays between late November and April 2019. The Mexican resorts have pristine beaches, and you can relax and enjoy 24-hour all-inclusive food and drinks. Also, the Punta Cana location has the same discount for hotel stays starting December 24th to April 30th, 2019. The sale starts on November 21st and ends on the 27th.

4The Palms in Miami Beach

Another one of Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best winners, The Palms in Miami Beach gives you the perfect mix of nightlife and serenity (who can resist complimentary yoga on the beach?). If you book between November 23rd and 30th, snag a room for up to 35% off using code PROCYBER. It’s valid for travel from December 1st of this year until December 1st, 2019. Blackout dates apply, and the higher discounts are for summer months, while lower discounts (5-10% off) are for winter or spring dates.

5The Landings St. Lucia

For a tropical getaway with someone you love or your crew, you might want to alert them to this 65% off deal at The Landings in St. Lucia. Located on an 800-foot stretch of white sand beaches, the villas are perfect for a sweetheart getaway or a girls’ trip. Book between November 23rd and 26th for travel from December 1st until October 31st, 2019. A few blackout dates apply, so play around with the calendar to find the best days that will save you the most money.

6RiverWalk Resort in New Hampshire

On the flip side, for a true winter wonderland, check out the Stay & Play special from RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain. Located in Lincoln, a popular skiing destination in New Hampshire, the resort features a skating rink and special events throughout the season, including nightly campfires. Book between November 23rd and 25th for 25% off Sunday through Thursday stays. The offer is valid on stays through April 30th, just enter code Stay&Play.

7Generator Hostels in Europe

While boutique hotels and resorts are cool, if you prefer a low-key hostel, you can still save. Generator, a brand of hostels with private and shared rooms across Europe, is having a winter sale of 25% off two-night stays or longer. With 13 locations across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Paris, and Dublin, you’ll have no problem finding a destination that fits your travel needs. The deal is available for all locations on travel through March 2019.

8Hotwire hotel deals

You may have used Hotwire in the past for booking a variety of travel needs, and just in time for Black Friday, if you use the Hotwire app, you can save on your hotel. The app-only Hot Rate deal offers $10 off $100 hotel bookings, $40 off $300, and $75 off $500. Also, for Cyber Monday, the site will take 11% off of Hot Rate hotel deals with code TREATYOURSELF from November 25th at 8pm PST to November 26th at 11pm PST. Even without the sales, the site typically offers hotel rates for up to 60% off, so the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are savings on top of savings.

9Cheap Caribbean destinations

The tropical getaways above are nice, but if you know you want to go to someplace warm and sandy but you’re just not sure where, browse Cheap Caribbean. Its current Cyber Sale promises up to 70% off all-inclusive destinations. Options currently include resorts in Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Since the sale has been active for a few days and the site mentions “limited availability,” start browsing and booking now to find the deal that’s best for you.

10Travel Deal Tuesday flight deals

It’s hard to predict what airlines will have Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, but according to Hopper, it’s all about Travel Deal Tuesday. The app helps travelers predict the best times to book flights and even hotels, and last year it sent out more sale alerts on Travel Deal Tuesday than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. If you have a favorite airline, stay tuned to its social media to see what offers it might have. And the Hopper app has a Travel Deal Tuesday Deal Finder section on the search screen that allows you to browse all available deals, and you can even set up alerts for specific locations.