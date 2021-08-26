Media Lacks Queer Representation—So Gen Z Is Turning to TikTok for Change

You've heard of imposter syndrome in a work environment. But have you ever heard of queer imposter syndrome? While it's not an official medical diagnosis, queer imposter syndrome is the colloquial term people within the LGBTQ+ community use to describe the feeling of not being queer "enough." Predicated on the idea that there is only one way to be queer, queer imposter syndrome can be incredibly isolating, painful, and discomforting for the people experiencing it, including 21-year-old Mari Rose, a North Carolina-based bisexual woman. Rose says that entering her first queer relationship in 2019, increased her feelings of queer inadequacy. "Before this relationship, I had only ever been in straight-presenting relationships, which led me to struggle with not feeling queer enough for my girlfriend or her friend group," she explains, adding that experiencing overt discrimination for being in an outwardly queer relationship for the first time played a significant role in this feeling of not being "enough."