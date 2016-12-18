This golden retriever had the best Christmas photoshoot we've ever seen and we're crying

If we can make one request of the world in 2017, it’s more animals dressed up in adorable costumes. Life gets stressful, and sometimes we just want to curl up with our phones and scroll through animal after animal dressed up in silly outfits to make ourselves smile. And probably nothing is a more effective smile-creator than a golden retriever! Golden retrievers are beloved for their friendly personalities and massive good vibes, after all. So when we came across this golden pup and his Christmas photoshoot, we were *in love* in a thousand different ways.