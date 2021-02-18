Black Women and Girls Rarely Get Financial Support—Teresa C. Younger is Working to Change That

As an adult, Younger became the first woman and the first African American to be named Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut and was also Executive Director of the Connecticut General Assembly's Permanent Commission on the Status of Women. Over the years, she's served her community by raising the minimum wage in Connecticut, strengthening the state's sexual assault legislation, and by helping to grow the number of women elected to office. Currently, she's working on the Ms. Foundation's five-year plan to invest in women and girls of color. Much of the organization's campaign is geared toward asking the kinds of questions that will, hopefully, spark a coordinated domino effect of change among groups of often marginalized women.