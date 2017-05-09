This phone case doubles as an espresso machine for those moments when you cannot wait to get your caffeine fix

If you can't leave the house without your phone and your coffee, then this phone case that doubles as an espresso machine should be practically screaming your name.

Never mind standing in line to pay for your favorite coffee drink because technology is here to save the day and make it so much simpler to get that caffeine fix in a flash. According to The Verge, a Kickstarter campaign on the Mokase phone case espresso dispenser just launched, and based off the product description, it has the ability to heat an espresso up to between 50 and 60 degrees Celsius.

Sounds pretty impressive, but how in the world does all this coffee-making madness take place inside of a phone case? Touted as "the first multi-utility cover that supplies espresso coffee whenever and wherever you want," the Mokase operates with an espresso-filled cartridge that uses the phone's in-case battery as its heat source. The espresso flows through an alloy aluminum-silicon pipe capable of transporting hot liquids without releasing toxins. The phone case is supposedly compatible with several Apple, Huawei, LG, and Samsung devices.

So how do we get the espresso flowing from the phone to our mouths? Surprise, surprise: There's an app for that. The Mokase creators make it sound as easy as inserting water into the cartridge and pouring yourself a cup of coffee, which sounds wayy too simple, tbqh.

And don't ditch your Starbucks card so fast: At 25 ml, these phone case-dispensed shots of espresso are smaller than the standard 29 ml, so it's gonna take a lot of juice to get a good caffeine buzz going.