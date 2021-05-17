These 7 Women Are Leveling the Playing Field Within the Gaming Industry

Virgil recalls receiving a lot of pushback from white gamers in the beginning because they didn't understand the need to create Sims avatars that had darker skin tones. "It was painted at first like I was just looking for something to complain about until I created the Melanin pack in 2016," Virgil says, referring to a free downloadable pack of Sims skin tone modifications that any gamer can use for their own Sims avatars to give them realistic, darker skin. Prior to that, Simmers were stuck with the gray or washed-out dark skin tones given by The Sims. "What made me make the Melanin Pack was the fact that I sat there and went through almost 60 pages of CC skin tones to still not find anything," Virgil says.