With our phones glued to our hands most times, technology has become a huge part of our day-to-day lives. We'll keep you up-to-date on the best apps for women–whether they're dating apps, money apps, or apps to track and educate on health or careers goals, along with the 411 on cool gadgets, accessories, and inclusive technology you need to know.

Snapchat Cameo Allows You To Send Personalized Gifs To Friends—Here's How to Make One

It's actually pretty entertaining.
Instagram's Newest Feature Could Rival TikTok—Here's How to Use It

IG Reels will let you edit and share short video clips in the app.
Shopping From Your Phone Just Got Easier, Thanks To Instagram's Newest Feature

We're already preparing our wallets.
You Can Now Watch Amazon Prime Shows and Movies With 99 of Your Closest Friends

So, who wants to re-watch 'Fleabag' alone-together?
Instagram’s new update has the Zoom alternative you’ve been looking for

A new Apple iOS update will make it easier to unlock your phone wearing a mask

Instagram just launched Guides to help your well-being amid coronavirus

Online Town may be the coolest new way to video chat with friends—here's how it works

Instagram just launched a new feature to combat online bullying

You can make TikTok videos into live wallpaper for your phone—here’s how

You can spring clean your Twitter from negativity with this KonMari tool

Host a virtual game night with these free online versions of Cards Against Humanity

Facebook released a new feature that shows how you can help your neighbors in need amid coronavirus

Instagram is banning all filters that give any effect of plastic surgery

Google wants to help you find a unique Halloween costume nobody else will be wearing

Why you should say no to FOMO, according to an expert

Instagram rolled out an anti-bullying feature, and the platform just changed for the better

Facebook’s new dating app brings a whole new meaning to “Facebook official”

A new allergy vaccine could finally let anyone become a cat person

10 settings you should turn off on Facebook immediately

Tinder introduced a new feature that will make traveling safer for the LGBTQ community

Attention '90s kids: Tamagotchis are coming back, and they have some seriously cool new features

Here's the problem with using the gender-swap Snapchat filter to make female presidents

Lyft introduced three new in-app safety features that could actually save your life

Disney just released more info on its new streaming platform—including the price

Text this "slutbot" if you want help practicing your sexting skills

Can this no-visuals porn site appeal to women? Its female founder thinks so

Should you get an Apple Card? Three experts weigh in on the buzzy new payment option

These women designed an Afro emoji, and we need this to be a real thing ASAP

Instagram just introduced a new shopping feature that's going to make it way too easy to spend all your money

8 ways to spring-clean your smartphone so you and your phone can function better

A new FaceTime bug allows people to hear you even when you don't pick up, and dear God no

Pinterest is rolling out a feature that makes search results way more inclusive

This clever sequin phone case lets you customize your own secret message

This light-up phone case syncs and flashes to your music, so any situation can be turned into a rave

Instagram might have been testing a huge change to your feed, and people are angry

Snapchat released filters for dogs, and they're doggone adorable

22 holiday gift ideas to get your man-boo, brother, or any other male-identifying person in your life

