Prepare to search for Gate 9 3/4 — American Airlines says Snape really DOES work for them

Severus Snape has a doppelgänger, and he flies the friendly skies — but not on a broom, like you might expect.

A few years ago, one American Airlines passenger noticed that the agent behind the gate’s desk looked a lot like former Potions Master, Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, and Hogwarts Headmaster, Severus Snape. They snapped a picture (don’t expect this one to move, it was taken by a Muggle):

CRAZY, RIGHT? You need a double-take to realize it’s not Snape. The picture’s caption even reads: “Professor Snape actually faked his death. He now works for what the muggles call ‘American Airlines.’”

This image was taken back in 2012, and for three years it was the only proof of Gate Agent Snape. Where did he go? Maybe he joined the Death Eaters, or Jet Blue. Maybe he just needed to take care of a few Horcruxes. Whatever the reason, he magically reappeared a few months ago, and then again last week, looking more Snape-like than ever.

It’d be one thing if this doppelgänger just had the same facial features of Snape. But no, he’s got the hair and the all black wardrobe, too. There’s no Polyjuice Potion required.

American Airlines realized we were all very interested in getting to the bottom of this Snape-Gate, so they took to their Facebook page to reveal the Snape look-a-like to the world, David Docli. American Airlines then made a joke about a non-stop flight from LaGuardia to Hogwarts, and that is NOT something you joke about, AA.

There you have it. Snape’s out there in our Muggle world, and you might bump into him next time you have a layover. I bet he won’t even yell at you after your flight, like he yelled at Harry and Ron after their last flight in Mr. Weasley’s car. And Gate Agent Snape will try best to make sure your flight leaves on time. Always.