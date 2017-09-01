22 cute animal GIFs that are escapism at its finest

Margeaux Baulch Klein
Updated Sep 01, 2017 @ 2:43 pm
Credit: Getty Images/Sara McDaniel

In between reports about depressing political discord and shocking celebrity breakups (can no one stay together?!), sometimes you just need to take a break from it all.

Luckily, the internet provides the perfect antidote in the form of animal GIFs. From bicycling raccoons to floating porcupines, cute animals can always be depended on to do something adorable/stupid/silly. So whether you need cheering up or you’re looking for a GIF to send to a friend, these little precious moments are the perfect way to escape the day. You’re welcome.

1Who needs a float?

via giphy

Not this porcupine!

2That’s the spot!

via giphy

This little pup loves his bellyrubs.

3Carrot crazy.

via giphy

This hamster wins the carrot eating contest!

4#naptime.

via giphy

There’s nothing like an afternoon siesta.

5Am I in yet?

via giphy

This pooch has got his dog paddle down.

6You’re getting sleepy.

via giphy

Very sleepy.

7Two cats, no, make that three.

via giphy

This leather pouch is not big enough for the three of us.

8This new dance is sweeping the country.

via giphy

It’s called the piggy butt waggle.

9You wanna play?

via giphy

Stop copying me!

10Whoa!

via giphy

The slightest touch will take this kitten down.

11Tag! You’re it.

via giphy

Who says cats and dogs don’t get along?

12Brushin’ and flossin’.

via giphy

There seems to be a market for mouse-sized toothbrushes.

13Snuggles.

via giphy

Everyone feels cozy with a sleeping cape and hat on.

14Don’t worry; I’m totally awake.

via giphy

Zzzzz…

15Take off the training wheels!

via giphy

This raccoon is a natural at bike-riding.

16See no evil, hear no evil.

via giphy

Still working on that speak no evil part.

17Lunchtime!

via giphy

They’ve reached that comfortable point where they don’t feel the need to talk while they eat.

18Nightie night.

via giphy

Everyone needs a lovie to help them sleep.

19Besties

via giphy

A best friend is always there to massage your scalp.

20A purr-fect 10.

via giphy

It took her a lot of practice to perfect this move.

21Now, try it.

via giphy

My nose is off-limits, thank you very much.

22You looking at me?

via giphy

Of course, you are. I’m freaking adorable.

