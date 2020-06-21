Pets

Consider your pet a part of your family? Us, too! That's why at HelloGiggles, we can't get enough of cute pet photos, from celebrity dogs and cats to the adorable animals whose stories are trending on social media.

The First Dogs Have Officially Arrived at the White House, So All Is Well
Now we're just waiting for the first feline to arrive!
Alert! Priyanka Chopra surprised Nick Jonas with a new puppy, and we CANNOT
Yes, your cat does love you back—just ask scientists
10 dog Halloween costumes that are totally Instagram-worthy
A new allergy vaccine could finally let anyone become a cat person
10 things you should do before adopting a cat so you can be the best pet parent ever
Here's the dog breed you should adopt, based on your zodiac sign
Science says that petting your dog or cat can relieve stress in minutes, so start loving on your furry friends
Over half of dog owners kiss their pooches more than their partners, according to a new survey
New York might become the first state to ban pet owners from declawing their cats
Cats mirror their owners' personalities, according to new research
Being a cat lady is good for your health, according to science

MeUndies' new dog clothing line lets you be twins with your fur son

Emma Stone fell hard for a puppy but can't adopt it because the millennial work-dog balance is real
How to know if you're ready to get a dog, according to 11 dog owners
These hyper-realistic dog-shaped desserts are creepy AF, but you won't be able to look away
April the giraffe is pregnant again, and the internet collectively just said "oof"
Here's everything you need to know about fostering kittens, because it's like endless cute therapy
7 hotels where your dog will get better treatment than you
A man tried to take a panorama pic of his doggo, and his epic fail is going viral
Queen Elizabeth is now best friends with Guy, Meghan Markle's American beagle, and there's a pic to prove it
A dog reunited with his long lost brother after sniffing him out at a dog park, and OMG
This woman's gender reveal photo shoot is not what you expect
This dad brought the wrong dog home from the groomer and didn't notice for *far* too long
This doggo waits for his owner at the subway every single day
16 celebrities who adopted a shelter pet (or two)
This dog's facial deformity will remind you that different is beautiful
A blind dachshund and his guide dog were reunited after an adoption gone wrong, and the photos will break you
This dog protected a toddler for 15 hours in the wild and is now an honorary police doggo
This adoption clinic got a dog without a nose, and what happened next will make you happy sob
My cat was the center of my life — until I had to find her a new home 
You'll find these National Pet Day puns either ruff or purrfect
10 National Pet Day quotes that'll make you LOL, then hug your pet
17 hilarious National Pet Day memes you have to send to your BFF
17 National Pet Day quotes that make perfect Instagram captions
A dog died during a PetSmart grooming, and the owner still doesn't have answers
This man bumped into his own cat while running errands, and the cat's reaction is going viral
A bunch of service dogs took a field trip to Disneyland, and this is further proof it really is the happiest place on Earth
