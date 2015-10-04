Here's a guy paddleboarding with two whales, as one does

This is the dream: You’re hanging out peacefully by yourself in nature and all of a sudden you find yourself surrounded by sweet, curious, friendly creatures a la Princess Aurora and her little buddy birds, bunnies, and fluffy-tailed squirrels.

The thing is, this actually HAPPENED to paddleboarder James Price. As The Huffington Post reports, Price was hanging out on his board off the coast of Esperance, Australia, when a pair of Southern Right whales swam right up to him. Southern Rights are among the rarest of marine animal spottings, there are only about 7,000 of these whales worldwide, which means you’re not going to see these majestic creatures on just any old whale watch.