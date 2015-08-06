This orphaned wallaby has his own teddy bear and everyone's hearts are melting

Sometimes there are days when you just need to hug it out, you know? Doodlebug the wallaby is apparently having one of those days.

It’s no wonder. Super adorbs Doodlebug (that name! our hearts!) is an orphan. But lucky for the little wallaby, he’s found a cuddly friend in the form of…(brace yourselves for an onslaught of cute overload from which you may never recover)…a teddy bear.

Twitter user Tim Beshara tweeted a photo of Doodlebug embracing his plush toy yesterday with the caption, “My mum (a wildlife-carer) sent me this. Showing the value of a good hug, especially for an orphaned wallaby. #wildoz”

He explained that a teddy bear on a string makes “a good companion for an orphaned wallaby. Who knew.” Are we surprised? Really? Teddy bears make pretty perfect besties. We’re completely enamored with the picture of Doodlebug and his bear. (And for the record, we think @Tim_Beshara’s animal-loving mom is the bomb.)

Awwwwww! This might be the most precious thing we’ve ever seen. And we’re not alone. Once the photo was posted, the entire Internet basically exploded into hearts and flowers.

We think maybe @ozjimnbob said it best, though. Sometimes we all just need a teddy on a string.