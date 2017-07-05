OMG, the most '90s alcoholic beverage is coming back

If you grew up in the ’90s, it’s likely that at some point you encountered a Zima. If you’re feeling nostalgic for those good ol’ days of wine coolers, know that Zima is coming back — but for a limited time only. For those of you who are too young to remember this concoction, Zima is a citrusy malt beverage that came out in 1993. It was the kind of drink that moms would drink, Desperate Housewives-style, at a backyard BBQ. Or college kids, because it was sold back then as a fun, affordable party drink. Think Smirnoff Ice with a dash of Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

Trust us, this Zima comeback is pretty epic.

Zima is owned by MillerCoors and has been available in Japan since it was pulled from the American market in 2008. There’s something in the air these days when it comes to drinking culture, though, so they’re bringing it back. Everyone seems to have a crush on the ’90s these days, and seriously, we don’t blame them.

MillerCoors’ senior marketing manager of innovation Tristan Meline said in a statement, “Tons of people have been asking for Zima to make a comeback, and this summer seemed like the perfect time. Whether you remember it or not, this summer is your only chance to taste the ‘it’ drink of the ‘90s.”

Throwback time.

Oh yea, there was a Zima guy.

If you want to try this refreshing summertime beverage, you’re going to have to hurry. Zima’s only available in the U.S. until Labor Day. It’s possible that if people really like the Zima reboot the company will keep it on shelves for a little longer, but we can’t make any promises.