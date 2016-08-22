So THIS is what Janice from "Friends" is up to now, in case you were wondering

Oh. My. God. Maggie Wheeler, aka Janice from Friends, may have been gone from our screens for over twelve years, but she is certainly not gone from our collective hearts.

She's been appearing on film and television since her iconic role on the iconic show ended, popping up in everything from Kim Possible to Californication, but it's still her role on Friends she's known for best, and she doesn't mind being associated with her adenoidally-challenged persona.

Maggie Wheeler tells ITV's This Morning that she knew when she got the call to do the second episode that they'd hit on something special.

maggie.jpg Credit: Getty Images/Jason LaVeris

“It was always a surprise that she continued to have a life on the show and I was always so thrilled every time the writers decided to bring me back. It started off as a one shot deal, come in and do one episode, and out of that came 10 years of this extraordinary, joyful experience.”

While Janice may not have been the most beloved of the characters on Friends…

…she's certainly beloved by fans. Between her un-ignorable voice and unforgettable laugh, Janice definitely made an impression. Nowadays, Maggie Wheeler is gearing up for Comedy Central's #FriendsFest in the UK, so it's safe to say Janice still has a special place in her heart, too!

Although unfortunately Chandler is already out, there's still hope that Maggie Wheeler will reprise her role as Janice in the upcoming Friends reunion. When asked whether or not she would be interested in taking part in a reunion, she told ITV,

“I don’t know what the future holds but it would be fun. It would be great fun.”

Um, yes it WOULD.