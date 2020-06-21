LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 24: "The Tesla Recoil" -- Pictured: Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Leonard and Wolowitz are furious after they learn Sheldon went to work with the military behind their backs. Also, while Bernadette is on bed rest, she asks Raj to do some digging when she suspects Ruchi is trying to steal her job, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Nov. 16 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.