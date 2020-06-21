Nostalgia

Feeling nostalgic for the '70s, '80s,'90s or '00s? Whether you're looking to reminisce about your favorite childhood TV shows or have a laugh over vintage hairstyles and fashion (you know, scrunchies, butterfly clips, chokers), HelloGiggles is here to bring back the memories. We'll also cover the reboots of all your old school favorite shows and movies from Lizzie McGuire and Friends to Practical Magic, so you can keep in tune up with your favorite characters throughout the decades.

Most Recent

Find Out if You’re Gen Z or a Millennial, Based on These 15 Generation-Dividing Questions
Cusp babies, here's your answer.
Three '90s Film Tropes That Shaped Our Childhood—and Harmed Our Values
From 'She's All That' to 'Never Been Kissed.'
Our Hearts Can’t Handle Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's ‘13 Going On 30’ Reunion
Catch us immediately cueing up Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
9 Photos That Prove 2000s Denim Trends Should Stay There Forever—Okay, TikTok?
Low-rise jeans should never, ever make a comeback.
We're So Excited About Elizabeth Berkley and Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Podcast Reunion
The 'Saved by the Bell' stars revisited the iconic episode about Jessie's caffeine pills.
Netflix's first full Baby-Sitters Club trailer is here, and we're in our '90s feelings
More Nostalgia

Kylie Jenner is bringing back the side bang, and this whole look is very 2009
Buying a Switch at age 28 feels like a win for my childhood self
When we were young, my brother and I always played video games together, until he got a Game Boy and I didn't.
Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World sent a message to "unsung heroes" on Teacher Appreciation Day
You can buy Friends-themed Guess Who-so could game night BE any better?
You can get a Friends-themed Cards Against Humanity pack on Amazon for your next viewing party
This woman recreated all of Taylor Swift's album covers in honor of the 13th anniversary of her debut album

French Connection brought back that edgy "FCUK" logo we all wanted in high school

All Nostalgia

Sailor Moon taught me the inherent power of being a girl, and now my daughter is learning, too
What My So-Called Life got right about the parent-teen relationship
Normani's nostalgic "Motivation" music video is healing for a Black girl who grew up in the 2000s
We love all the '90s and '00s music Easter eggs in Normani's viral "Motivation" video
Hey '90s kids, can we please talk about that board game Dream Phone?
All of the Baby-Sitters Club books are now on Audible, so you can relive elementary school with this celeb narrator
How The Baby-Sitters Club helped me survive middle school
Destiny's Child's The Writing's On The Wall turned 20. Its songs about honesty and relationships still resonate
Celebrating My Chemical Romance's "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge" and the pop punk music that shaped us
Hilary Duff just brought back her Lizzie McGuire haircut, and it's what dreams are made of
Watching "Sex and the City" with my mom was our unexpected bonding ritual
What I learned about dating from Penny Lane in Almost Famous
What prom was like for me, a queer teen who grew up without money
Urban fiction books helped guide me through my Black girlhood
Why The O.C. family tree still confuses me
How Millie Kentner from Freaks and Geeks still inspires me to do my own thing
How the costumes in "10 Things I Hate About You" depicted the duality of the '90s girl
Why the complexity of Kathryn in Cruel Intentions still matters in 2019
Kat Stratford showed me it was okay to be an angry feminist
Why "Stress Relief" is the quintessential episode of The Office
This is the real reason why Kaley Cuoco almost wasn't cast in The Big Bang Theory
Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Kendra Young showed me Black girls could be heroes, too
The Boy Meets World cast met up with Mr. Feeny, and this feels like our family reunion
I rewatch all of Sex and the City at least once a year, and it hasn't aged well
This DIY light-up unicorn crown will make you feel like fairy realm royalty
