75 Never Have I Ever Questions to Spice Up Game Night

It's the classic slumber party game you played growing up (and probably a drinking game during college, too). Yep, we're talking about Never Have I Ever. We've played this super-simple-but-exciting game during countless girls' nights' ins or while pregaming before going out for the night, and it never loses its thrilling touch.

The rules for Never Have I Ever are simple: Go around the room one by one and say something you've never done before. No lying allowed! Typically, the players hold up a hand and lower a finger each time they've done something a friend says. If you want to make things boozy, make each player take a drink each time they've done something mentioned. But beware—things can turn tipsy fast.

The hardest part of playing Never Have I Ever is coming up with good questions. Ideally, you want to say something most people in the room have done, while still being funny (or maybe even dirty). Plus, learning your friends' deepest, darkest, dirtiest secrets is a bonus. So, to help you play the best round of Never Have I Ever ever, we rounded up the best Never Have I Ever questions, funny, serious, sexy, and all.

Never Have I Ever questions: