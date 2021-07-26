75 Never Have I Ever Questions to Spice Up Game Night
It's the classic slumber party game you played growing up (and probably a drinking game during college, too). Yep, we're talking about Never Have I Ever. We've played this super-simple-but-exciting game during countless girls' nights' ins or while pregaming before going out for the night, and it never loses its thrilling touch.
The rules for Never Have I Ever are simple: Go around the room one by one and say something you've never done before. No lying allowed! Typically, the players hold up a hand and lower a finger each time they've done something a friend says. If you want to make things boozy, make each player take a drink each time they've done something mentioned. But beware—things can turn tipsy fast.
The hardest part of playing Never Have I Ever is coming up with good questions. Ideally, you want to say something most people in the room have done, while still being funny (or maybe even dirty). Plus, learning your friends' deepest, darkest, dirtiest secrets is a bonus. So, to help you play the best round of Never Have I Ever ever, we rounded up the best Never Have I Ever questions, funny, serious, sexy, and all.
Never Have I Ever questions:
- Never have I ever...left the country.
- Never have I ever...met a celebrity.
- Never have I ever...dyed my hair.
- Never have I ever...seen an episode of Friends.
- Never have I ever...gone skinny dipping.
- Never have I ever...sneakily read my significant other's texts.
- Never have I ever...been to a professional sports game.
- Never have I ever...smoked weed.
- Never have I ever...ghosted someone.
- Never have I ever...been ghosted.
- Never have I ever...gone on a blind date.
- Never have I ever...gotten a tattoo.
- Never have I ever...broken up with someone.
- Never have I ever...been dumped.
- Never have I ever...used a fake ID.
- Never have I ever...gotten a speeding ticket.
- Never have I ever...travelled alone.
- Never have I ever...lived alone.
- Never have I ever...made out in a public place.
- Never have I ever...cheated on someone.
- Never have I ever...broken a bone.
- Never have I ever...stayed overnight in the hospital.
- Never have I ever...been arrested.
- Never have I ever...sent nudes.
- Never have I ever...used a dating app.
- Never have I ever...stolen something.
- Never have I ever...pulled an all nighter.
- Never have I ever...peed in public.
- Never have I ever...peed in a pool.
- Never have I ever...peed in the shower.
- Never have I ever...peed the bed as an adult.
- Never have I ever...gone commando on a night out.
- Never have I ever...used a photo editing app.
- Never have I ever...bought a sex toy.
- Never have I ever...been in love.
- Never have I ever...dropped my phone in the toilet.
- Never have I ever...had a threesome.
- Never have I ever...had a one night stand.
- Never have I ever...skied.
- Never have I ever...tried oysters.
- Never have I ever...eaten sushi.
- Never have I ever...drunk texted an ex.
- Never have I ever...been clubbing.
- Never have I ever...rode a motorcycle.
- Never have I ever...had a serious relationship.
- Never have I ever...played hooky from school or work.
- Never have I ever...dined and dashed.
- Never have I ever...had a pet.
- Never have I ever...sexted.
- Never have I ever...taken the walk of shame.
- Never have I ever...slept outside.
- Never have I ever...role-played.
- Never have I ever...gone to a strip club.
- Never have I ever...gotten a lap dance.
- Never have I ever...given a lap dance.
- Never have I ever...kissed a friend's crush.
- Never have I ever...crushed on a teacher.
- Never have I ever...crushed on my boss.
- Never have I ever...gotten into a physical fight.
- Never have I ever...had anal sex.
- Never have I ever...been to a bachelorette or bachelor party.
- Never have I ever...been in a wedding.
- Never have I ever...told someone other than my family "I love you."
- Never have I ever...had social media.
- Never have I ever...played video games.
- Never have I ever...gotten in a car accident.
- Never have I ever...swam in the ocean.
- Never have I ever...accidentally used someone else's toothbrush.
- Never have I ever...binged an entire show in one sitting.
- Never have I ever...flown on a plane.
- Never have I ever...made out in a movie theater.
- Never have I ever...played an instrument.
- Never have I ever...gone streaking.
- Never have I ever...gotten a bikini or Brazilian wax.
- Never have I ever...had a friend with benefits.