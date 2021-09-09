Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

26 Places You Can Get Student Discounts Right Now

Back-to-school season is here again and it's going to be another weird one. While many schools are reinstating in-person learning this fall, the start of the academic school year will still be far from the pre-pandemic standard of normal. Plus, on top of all the pandemic-related changes and back-to-school nerves, the start of each school year often comes with a long list of expenses, from textbooks to dorm essentials to the necessary technology.

That's to say that being a student is tough—and worrying about money only makes matters more difficult, especially when the student is responsible for paying for classes. So, to lighten the load a bit, we scoured the internet for all the best deals and discounts for students that will make the school year (and the financial burden of it) a bit more manageable.

Streaming and entertainment services:

streaming services Credit: Getty Images

Spotify, Hulu, Showtime

Sign up through Spotify for three free months of Spotify Premium, Hulu, and Showtime. After the trial, the joint membership will only cost $4.99 per month.

Audible

From now through September 30th, you'll get three free months of Audible Premium Plus (which includes a free credit for a premium title every month and access to exclusive sales, discounts, and offers) when you sign up for Amazon Prime Student.

SiriusXM

Student status will give you access to three months of the SiriusXM Streaming Platform for just $1. (After the three months, it costs $4.) The streaming platform offers 350+ channels, ad-free music, sports radio, podcasts, comedy, and more.

TIDAL

TIDAL offers a 50% discount to both college and high school students who are 16 years or older. New members will receive a 30-day free trial to start, with the discounted rate following. This will give you access to stream high-quality sounds, high-definition music videos, and expert-curated playlists.

Electronics and Software:

Apple

Apple offers discounted education pricing on Macs and iPads. Plus, when you buy one or the other, you'll get a free pair of AirPods on the side.

Rosetta Stone

Looking to learn a language without breaking the bank? The exact discount isn't available until you verify your student status, but you can do so through ID.me to get access to student pricing on Rosetta Stone.

Squarespace

Get 50% off your first full year of Squarespace by verifying your student status through Student Beans.

Vimeo

Get 50% off a membership for Vimeo, the ad-free video streaming platform, when you verify your student status through Student Beans.

Fashion and beauty:

college student shopping Credit: Getty Images

Adidas

Need some new sneakers or athleisure for school? Verify your student status through UNiDAYS to access discounted pricing and free shipping on all Adidas.com/us orders.

Levi's

Verify your student status through SheerID to get 25% off all Levi's orders.

Goodwill and Salvation Army

For all the thrifty fashion shoppers out there, make sure to check your local Goodwill or Salvation Army for student discounts. While rates can vary by location, many offer 10% to 20% discounts for students when you show your student ID.

Boden

Bright-colored British clothing brand Boden offers 20% off to college students. Verify your student status with your university or college name and email through the website to redeem 20% off plus free shipping and returns on orders over $49 through December 31st.

Madewell

Sign up for a Madewell Insider Account and verify your student status online to enjoy a 15% discount for one year. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout when shopping online. When shopping in stores, just show your student ID to get the discount.

GlassesUSA

Head to UNiDAYS for discount offers on GlassesUSA, including 65% off frames, 30% off your entire order, and 25% off contact lenses.

Sally Beauty

Beauty school members will get access to a Sally Beauty Club Pro Card when they show their student ID. This will grant them access to product discounts, monthly specials, and email offers,

Food and drink:

Costco

You can get a $30 Shop Card for Costco when you join Costco as a new Gold Star Member online at Costco.com. Just verify your student status through UNiDAYS to access the deal.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell offers 10% off orders when you show student ID at participating locations. Check your local Taco Bell to see if they're offering this discount.

Waffle House

Waffle House offers 10% off orders when you show a student ID at participating locations. Call ahead to confirm if your location offers this discount.

Dunkin'

Dunkin Donuts offers 10% off orders when you show a student ID at participating locations. Check your local Dunkin Donuts to see if they're offering this discount.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen offers 10% off orders when you show student ID at participating locations. Check your local Dairy Queen to see if they're offering this discount.

Buffalo Wild Wings

College basketball fans at the University of Kansas, University of Florida, University of North Carolina, University of Wisconsin are in luck—as long as your team is playing well. Fans are eligible for a free appetizer if your team wins (or, in the case of UF, leads after the first half). Some locations also offer student discounts with proof of student ID.

Transportation

zipcar Credit: Getty Images

ZipCar

Need a ride home but don't have a car? ZipCar offers discounted rates on cars for students when you verify your student status through UNiDAYS.

Coach Bus

Coach USA offers student discounts at a select list of colleges and universities. Check here for all the included schools.

Amtrak

Through December 30th, students between the ages of 17 to 24 save 15% on Amtrak train rides.

Dorm essentials

Target

Target offers a 15% discount to students on all regular-price items in-store and online. To access it, just sign up for a Target.com account and select "Get Verified" on the page to verify your student status by uploading documents proving you're a student at a university, technical school, community college, or postsecondary school. Once your status has been verified, you can show cashiers your student discount coupon before paying in-store, otherwise, the discount will be automatically applied when shopping online.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond