5 Finance-Savvy Instagram Accounts You Should Follow ASAP

Looking back, my relationship with budgeting has always been pretty strong. Sure, there were those few months where I had one too many online shopping sprees, but for the most part, I've stayed on track with my financial goals. (In which I owe my budget template, a big thank you.) However, where I struggle is trying to comprehend or implement anything financial beyond that. I'm talking investments, 401K, interest rates, lines of credit, stocks, you get the picture. I know all those things are important in my journey to financial independence, but they can be so overwhelming to understand sometimes, aka most of the time.

Believe it or not, what I've found has helped the most is Instagram. Just like with any other niche, there are so many experts who are willing to offer their professional advice on personal finance and budgeting. Learning how to budget, protect, and invest your money is a serious skill, and it's one we often don't dedicate enough time to, which can come back to haunt us down the road.

If you, like me, are interested in taking the next step in preserving your financial future, check out these finance-focused Instagram accounts below. From budgeting 101 to hedge funds, and eliminating student debt to dealing with greedy landlords, these Instagram accounts cover it all.

Best finance Instagram accounts:

Kimberly H, Beworth Finance

Whatever finance question you may have, certified financial education instructor, Kimberly, has the answer. Her Instagram explores everything from 401Ks to understanding investment terms, and savvy savings tricks to how to refinance your budget. Additionally, a good portion of her content focuses on student debt and student loans. Save yourself the Google search and head over to Kimberly's Instagram. And if you like what you see, she offers a variety of workshops and coaching programs, too.

Bola Sokunbi, Clever Girl Finance

Founded by certified financial education instructor and money expert, Bola Sokunbi, Clever Girl Finance was created to empower "women to become accountable, ditch debt, save money, and build real wealth." What is your financial independence number? How are you investing your money? When's the last time you read the fine print on your credit card statement? What money questions should you be asking your landlord? This is just a small sampling of the topics Clever Girl Finance tackles on Instagram—but the learning doesn't stop there. Sokunbi is also a three-time published author and hosts her own weekly podcast called The Clever Girls Know.

The Financial Diet

The Financial Diet is all about budgets, budgets, budgets! This account will teach you how to create and implement a personalized budget plan based on your personality and spending habits. At the same time, you'll learn how to quit emotional spending (you know, when you accidentally drop $150 at Old Navy because you had a bad day); how to decipher your harmful versus helpful payday tendencies; the 50/30/20 rule of budgeting; and the five (that's right, five!) savings accounts everyone needs.

The Money Manual

Dedicated to inspiring and educating the next wave of women investors, The Money Manual serves as your go-to guide for all things investment-related, from what platforms to use to understanding hedge funds. When it comes to investing in your financial future, nothing is off-limits, and The Money Manual will help you reach your goals, even if they seem too far out of reach.

Since launching in 2017, the company has gone on to partner with big-name financial services such as Robinhood, Stash, and H&R Block. And because there's no better way to learn about money than with a hearty side of humor, their Instagram account is sprinkled with finance memes that'll make you LOL.

Cindy Zuniga-Sanchez, Zero Based Budget